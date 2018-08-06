– The Sun News
UMAHI CALLS OSHIOMHOLE STATEMENT CHILDISH

Umahi knocks Oshiomhole

— 6th August 2018

– Describes APC chair’s attack as childish, blackmail

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, has chided the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, over the latter’s demand for an unreserved apology for denying his party access to Abakaliki Stadium last Saturday.

READ ALSO: Umahi renames Abakaliki stadium after late oldest citizen

Oshiomhole, had during a rally organised by the state’s chapter of the APC, led by Pastor Eze Nwachukwu to formally welcome some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who defected to the APC in the state criticised Umahi for barring his party from using the stadium.

Oshiomhole said: “When I read in the paper this morning that my dear friend and brother have refused you and me the use of public stadium under his own caretaker, I felt a little worried.

READ ALSO: Support Buhari, APC to stop looters, Oshiomhole urges Nigerians

“But let me say to the governor, when a people are determined, no obstacle made by man; sustained by man can defeat or weaken the resolved power and the spirit of the people from accomplishing what they set out to do.”

But reacting to the statement credited to Oshiomole, Governor Umahi described the statement as “not just childish but pure blackmail aimed at scoring public sympathy.”

Umahi who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, described the statement as “baseless” and one of the propaganda of the APC whom he said has lost touch with the masses especially in Ebonyi State.

“It is very shameful for APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomole, to have made the statement credited to him while in the state. He has not disappointed Nigerians on his usual naked dance when he said Governor Umahi denied a faction of his party usage of the PA Ngele Oruta International Stadium which is undergoing reconstruction.

“It became more childish for the national party chairman who had earlier called Governor Umahi on phone and informed him of his coming to the state to have made such ridiculous statement whereas he was aware of the decision of a faction of his party to shift the date for the rally to 11th August.

“Oshiomole and Umahi have shared great friendship before this rally and as a sitting governor, Umahi while in Edo State to conduct governorship primary election of PDP in 2014 did not only pay a courtesy call on Oshiomole but had personal interaction as brothers despite their differences in political association, this is a pure example of political maturity exhibited by Umahi which APC lacks. One would have expected Oshiomole as a senior comrade to show respect to a sitting governor if he was not hypocritical in his alleged relationship and tolerance for opposition. But he decided to fly into Abakaliki, enjoyed the ambience of a serene environment and drove round a beautiful city with the best road network in the country and then mounted the podium and started spewing his usual political blackmail which he has been known for.

“More worrisome is his visible silence over the factions in his party in the state and his inability to fuse the divided party into one but has descended so low to demand apology from a sitting governor over a stadium that is under construction.

READ ALSO: APC women seek NASS, state Assembly slots in Ebonyi

“APC has been rejected by Nigerians and Ebonyians have no reason whatsoever to identify with a political party without known direction towards betterment of the country.”

