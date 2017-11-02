Umahi fires Justice commissioner, appoints replacement

From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Thursday, sacked the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Augustine Nwankwegu.

According to a statement signed by the governor’s Principal Secretary, Clement Nweke, Governor Umahi said Nwankwegu was relieved of his appointment for “acts inconsistent with his official duties.”

The statement further directed the former commissioner to hand over government’s property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice.

But in less than 24 hours after Nwankwegu’s sack, the governor appointed Mr. Cletus Ofoke as replacement for the sacked Nwankwegu.

Until his appointment, Ofoke was a practising lawyer and presides over Ofoke Chambers located on Afikpo Road, Abakaliki. He is currently being screened by the state’s House of Assembly after which his swearing in may come up tomorrow being Friday.

Recall that Umahi had in March this year suspended the sacked Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state indefinitely and later recalled him a month after. He suspended Nwankwegu over alleged indiscipline and dereliction of duties.

Meanwhile, Daily Sun gathered that Chief Augustine Nwankwegu is the first Commissioner in the state to be relieved of his duty by the governor.