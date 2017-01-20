The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
20th January 2017 - D-day for Donald Trump
20th January 2017 - 10 things Obama will be remembered for
20th January 2017 - Boko Haram and the legend of Sambisa forest
20th January 2017 - Buhari, Jonathan and The Gambian debacle
20th January 2017 - Avoidable anti-Trump protests
20th January 2017 - Buhari’s economic policies rudderless, says Peterside
20th January 2017 - CBN-licensed BDCs not parallel market operators, says ABCON
20th January 2017 - Kalu advocates abolition of dual exchange 
20th January 2017 - Our criminal justice system complicated -Ozekhome
20th January 2017 - Umahi, Elechi not comparable –Ebonyi Information Commissioner
Home / Politics / Umahi, Elechi not comparable –Ebonyi Information Commissioner

Umahi, Elechi not comparable –Ebonyi Information Commissioner

— 20th January 2017

By Aidoghie Paulinus

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Senator Emmanuel Onwe, has opened up on the strategies being adopted by the Ebonyi State Government towards uplifting the state.

Onwe said prudent management of the state’s resources and zero tolerance for corruption, have been responsible for the successes recorded by the administration of Governor Dave Umahi.

Among other issues, Onwe declared that there is no basis for comparison between the immediate past governor of the state, Chief Martins Elechi and Umahi.

Ebonyi State government targets 54,000 hectares for the 2016/2017 dry season farming. How is the state going about this?

Steadily and successfully! Every local government is expected to identify at least, 15,000 hectares of land to be put on the rice production. This is the only way in which the government would attain its target of producing at least, 10 percent of the total rice requirement in Nigeria.

The current consumption is six million metric tonnes of rice and Nigeria spent about $5 billion importing it. Ebonyi saw this as an opportunity. Producing 600,000 which represent 10 percent of the figures we are looking at would require at least 195,000 square hectares of land. So, the target is attainable. The step-by-step approach is probably what the Commissioner for Agriculture is talking about because this year, Ebonyi has successfully put about, 30,000 hectares of land under rice production and that is bound to step up next year and until we meet our target. And the current effort is to saturate Ebonyi so that we have domestic self sufficiency in rice production and then, expand outwards to identify other markets within the country.

During your media tour, you spoke about silos for grain storage which you said the Federal Government should allow the state to use. Have you made any move in that direction?

The governor has made direct request to the Minister of Agriculture and I am quite certain that the governor is highly respected within those quarters and I also know that the Minister of Agriculture is truly an honourable man. So, I think that would be sorted because it doesn’t serve anybody any purpose to have such fantastic, strategic facilities that lie in waste.

Ebonyi is also known for salt production. What is the government doing about that?

There is the Uburu Salt Lake, there is the Enyigba Salt Mine; there are strategies in place to make sure that every natural resource that exists in Ebonyi, is properly exploited. That is going to be a strategic step-by-step process. You can’t put all your fingers in your mouth at the same time.

Primary and secondary schools in Ebonyi are free and the country is in an economic recession. How are you able to fund it?

That is the prudence I have talked about. The governor is a very prudent manager of resources. You see, probably between Ekiti and Ebonyi, they vie for the last position on a monthly basis as to who comes last in federal allocations. The average allocation that goes to Ebonyi is about N2.1 billion, and that is in a good month. There were months it was not quite up to that. I remember that either in April or March, we received about N1,450,000,000 in allocation. But the elimination of waste and of course, the total and absolute zero tolerance for corruption has meant that every kobo that goes to Ebonyi is well utilized. That is why Ebonyi is still able to maintain school feeding, free education at primary and secondary levels, subvention to the university which is the highest in the whole of the South East, subvention to a college of education, subvention to all the 13 General hospitals and has consistently paid the 13th month to all the workers in Ebonyi State. And a couple of months ago, the workers’ salaries in Ebonyi state were increased by five percent. You can’t beat that.

How about the Internally Generated Revenue?

Very low! Less than N100 million a month! But with our efforts in the Agricultural sector, the prospects of hitting our target of at least N1 billion a month are very high.

What about tourism? Are you also looking toward that direction? 

I think the efforts are there to expand it to first, natural or eco tourism, and the groundwork is ongoing. The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism is working hard in that regard. And as the months go by, all those efforts will be unfolding. But like I said, these are step-by-step strategic plans to lift Ebonyi.

Ebonyi under Elechi and Ebonyi under Umahi: what is the difference? 

There is no comparison.

No basis for comparison?

No basis whatsoever for comparison. The government of Umahi is a government that is collegiate in nature. By that I mean it is consultative, all-embracing and focussed really in ensuring that the benefits of administration touch everyone, and the essence of open democratic participation is fully realised.

It is also a government that has a very deep sense of history. For the first time, Ebonyi State is going to have a state capital worthy of the name. The governor has constructed about 250 kilometres of roads in the capital, and along the trans-Saharan Africa highway that leads all the way from North Africa, through Nigeria, into Cameroun, passes through Abakaliki. There are about three flyovers being erected along that road and all three will be completed and deployed to full use within 2017.

In every single local government in Ebonyi, 13 of them, there are 15 kilometres of roads being constructed. And youth empowerment has never reached the impressive level it is at the moment. Women empowerment is exactly the same. So, you take all of these things, very challenging balancing act, and there is no cronyism, there is no family dynasty, and there is no outrageous disbursement of Ebonyi funds in the name of security votes. With all of these, I don’t see where I can even begin to make any comparison at all.

Prior to the 2015 elections in the state, there were different factions. Are you together at the moment?

Everybody is together. As I said, the governor is running a collegiate system of administration in Ebonyi. Of course, you will always find fringe elements in any established system of public administration, but by and large, they have pretty little impact except in isolated instances of notoriety or outright nuisance. The governor desires leadership by consent not by coercion. He has devoted enormous amount of energy and invested considerable political capital in creating a consensual political atmosphere in Ebonyi.

Security of lives and property: what measures have the government put in place?

The results would reflect whatever the measures are, which is to say, it has been a while since people heard of tragic tales of bloody events from Ebonyi. Apart from pockets of incidents which are to be expected in normal circumstances, however, what used to obtain is no more. The areas of notorious conflicts, the tragedy that happened in a place called Ezza/Ezillo in 2009, such matters have been effectively and finally resolved. The displaced communities are being settled by the Government of Ebonyi State because land has been carved out for them and it is being constructed like a modern settlement right now. By and large, the atmosphere of peace and security in the state is relatively superior.

What necessitated your media tour of Lagos?

It was long overdue. We needed to make an acquaintance with those who set the news agenda and to introduce the flagship economic programme of Ebonyi State, which is agriculture and in a reductive sense, rice production.

Apart from agriculture, how has Governor Umahi utilized the N8.4 billion loan he got?

Whether the figure you just quoted to me is correct or not, I am absolutely, 100 percent certain that every kobo he has borrowed, has been prudently, directly, effectively and relevantly spent. I have never met a man that is more prudent in financial management. And this is not propaganda because I made a point that the greatest gift that he has given to me as his Commissioner for Information, is not to convert me into a propagandist. I do not tell fiction, I tell it the way it is. Every single statement I make about the governor and government of Ebonyi State, are verifiable and touchable. Not just me making the claims that the whole country is astonished quite frankly by the rapid changes taking place in Ebonyi.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari’s economic policies rudderless, says Peterside

— 20th January 2017

…You don’t love Nigerians more than govt –Emefiele By Isaac Anumihe and James Ojo, Abuja The Chairman of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Mr. Atedo Peterside, yesterday came hard against the rudderless economic policies of the Federal Government, saying they have failed to fix the economy. Speaking at the 14th edition of the Daily Trust Dialogue titled,…

  • CBN-licensed BDCs not parallel market operators, says ABCON

    — 20th January 2017

    Bureaux De Change (BDCs) licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are not part of parallel market operators, the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) declared yesterday. ABCON President, Aminu Gwadabe, in a statement, distanced his members from the activities of BDC parallel market operators, which have constituted major setback to…

  • Kalu advocates abolition of dual exchange 

    — 20th January 2017

    Eminent business mogul and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on the Federal Government to abolish the current dual exchange rate regime as a way of attracting foreign investors and discouraging imports. He pointed out that the current forex regime has further widened the gap between the rich and the…

  • Our criminal justice system complicated -Ozekhome

    — 20th January 2017

    My advice to Buhari in 2017 By Romanus Okoye Despite the arrest of some judges and their subsequent on-going trials, a constitutional and human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome believes that the judiciary still stands heads and shoulders above the other arms of government.  Ozekhome said that till date, no judge has been found guilty of…

  • Umahi, Elechi not comparable –Ebonyi Information Commissioner

    — 20th January 2017

    By Aidoghie Paulinus Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Senator Emmanuel Onwe, has opened up on the strategies being adopted by the Ebonyi State Government towards uplifting the state. Onwe said prudent management of the state’s resources and zero tolerance for corruption, have been responsible for the successes recorded by the administration of…

loading...

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351