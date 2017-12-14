The Sun News
Umahi effects minor cabinet reshuffle in Ebonyi

— 14th December 2017

…From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Governor, Chief David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Thursday, effected a minor cabinet reshuffle. The Commissioner for Finance, Dr Dennis Ekumankama was
moved to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry while the Commissioner for
Commerce and Industry Deacon Obinna Nwachukwu took over as the new Commissioner for Finance.

Also, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Dr Ignatius Unah was
moved to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry while the Director of
Accounts, Government House, Mr Orji Moses Agama, moved in as the Permanent
Secretary, Finance Ministry.

In a similar development, the Governor also approved the appointment of Mr
Albert Igwe Alo as the new Solicitor-General of the state. He doubles as
the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice and has been sworn in.

Speaking shortly after the swearing in ceremony held at the Exco Chambers,
Government House, Governor Umahi said that the reshuffle was a guided step
M taken to improve on the mechanism of governance.

He praised the affected officers for carrying out their duties
“meritoriously” and as such, was not done to put a mark on the integrity of
the officers. He therefore charged them to work more for the progress of
his administration.

