Umahi donates N413m to corps members, others in Ebonyi— 14th August 2018
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki
Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Monday, doled out N413 million to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state.
He made the donation during the orientation course passing out parade of the Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 corps members deployed to the state.
A breakdown of the figure indicated that N400 million was for the renovation of the NYSC’s Orientation Camp in Old Macgregor College, Afikpo and N2 million was given to corps members who took part in the parade.
READ ALSO: Students protest distortion of exams,non payment of teachers salary
The sum of N5,000 travel allowance was given to each of the 2,200 Batch B stream 1 Corps members who ended their orientation course while he also gave out various cash sums to the members of staff of NYSC and the military officers who trained the corps members.
Speaking at the venue, Governor Umahi warned them not to make themselves willing tools in the hands of unscrupulous politicians who might like to use them to rig the next year’s election.
His words, “I have no doubt that you were adequately motivated and sensitised by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on your participation in the forthcoming 2018 General Election.
“Let me inform you that your participation in that all important assignment is a rare opportunity for you to contribute your quota towards enthroning a credible leadership, good governance, and above all, engendering a peaceful and prosperous nation.
“In the light of the above, I charge you to discharge the INEC assignment with utmost sense of responsibility and good conscience by not allowing yourselves to be manipulated by desperate and unscrupulous politicians who will be willing to buy your conscience at all cost.
“Do not in any way give in to their antics, desperation and lure of cash or kind especially when you have to consider that posterity will judge you for the role you will play either positively or negatively during the general elections.”
The governor said the N400 million would be used to repay the road leading to the camp, renovate its dilapidated structures, provide drainage system and plant new grasses on the camp’s parade ground.
READ ALSO: Contempt: Appeal Court halts arrest order on INEC chair
In addition, the money would be used to reconnect the camp to the national grid, solar street lightening of the camp and the road leading to the camp, among others.
The state Coordinator of NYSC in the state, Ann Ngozika Ibe, said that the corps members were posted to all the local government areas in the state except Ishielu council area.
“This decision is an aftermath of the 2008 Ezillo/Ezza-Ezillo communal crisis. We remain open-minded to post corps members to Ishielu LGA as soon as we receive the approval of the state government and clearance from relevant security agencies via the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja to do so”, she said.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Drowned 9: NYSC DG stops corps members from unauthorised journey8th August 2018
-
Hold high objectives of NYSC – DG urges corps members3rd August 2018
-
Rice: Ebonyi’s untapped goldmine1st August 2018
Latest
Umahi donates N413m to corps members, others in Ebonyi— 14th August 2018
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Monday, doled out N413 million to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state. He made the donation during the orientation course passing out parade of the Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 corps members deployed to the state. A breakdown of the figure indicated that…
-
Students protest distortion of exams,non payment of teachers salary— 14th August 2018
Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Students of the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, on Monday, staged a peaceful protest over alleged distortion of their second semester examination. The protesting students, who carried placards with various inscriptions, said the ongoing strike action by the academic staff of the institution over non-payment of their four and half months…
-
Court restrains new Benue Speaker, others from entering, sitting at Assembly Complex— 14th August 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A Makurdi High Court, presided over by Justice Theresa Igoche, has restrained the new Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, Titus Uba, and others from entering and sitting in the state assembly complex. They are also restrained Uba and other principal officers including the deputy speaker Hon. Johnson Ahubi, majority leader, Avine…
-
Crisis rocks CAN’s Trust Fund, trustees dissolved— 14th August 2018
Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said it has dissolved the trustees of its Trust Fund, advising Nigerians, especially Christians in Nigeria and abroad, not to associate with anybody as related to the Trust Fund. The dissolved trustees were accused of using the CAN brand to solicit funds from Christians in Nigeria…
-
Dismissed cop commits suicide after infecting 9-yr-old, 5 others with HIV— 14th August 2018
Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Police Command is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death a 40-year-old dismissed policeman simply identified as Bassey. The dismissed cop was believed to have infected six victims with the HIV virus after defiling them. Bassey, from Cross Rivers State, was believed to have committed suicide to escape mob lynching…
-
Entertainment
Nigerian singer Emma Nyra welcomes set of twins— 13th August 2018
NAN Ace Nigerian singer and actress Emma Chukwugoziem known as Emma Nyra welcomed a set of twins after being in labour for 36 hours. The singer shared the news on her Instagram handle @emmanyra. “On Aug. 11 early hours of 2 a.m, after 36 hours of labour, I gave birth to two beautiful children Alexandria and…
South-West Report
Colours of Obatala: The Yoruba god of purity— 9th August 2018
Obatala, Sango, Osun, Esu and Oya among other deities were celebrated through a reenactment of the life and times of these deities. Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ido-Ile, a serene community in Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State, recently came alive with traditional festivals in honour of some deities in Yoruba cosmology. It used to be…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja s*x workers: Why we prefer married men— 8th August 2018
One of them, Rose, said she does her “romantic business” with both married and single men. But she prefers married men because they pay well and respect them Charity Nwakaudu Commercial sex business has assumed a different level in Abuja, even though it has been an age long business that had provided fun for the…
Oriental News
Refrain from political blackmail, Abia youths warn group— 13th August 2018
A youth organisation with its headquarters in Aba, Greater Abia Youth Forum (GAYF), has cautioned the duo of Chijioke Ndukwe and Uchenna Okezie, Coordinator and Publicity Secretary respectively of “Odinma Abia”, a self-proclaimed socio-political body, over derogatory comments about former Governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu….
-
Features
Super highway, super headache— 14th August 2018
According to Ayade, the 260-kilometre super highway is planned to lead from a proposed deep sea port at Esighi in Bakassi Local Government Area run through the Cross River National Park – Cross River government in trouble over non-payment of compensation Judex Okoro, Calabar Cross River State in the last couple of years has been…
Literary Review
The path to career success— 10th August 2018
– Youths: Future, Career and Success, RoyalPriest International Limited, pp. 86 By Simeon Mpamugoh Seminar speaker and songwriter, Evangelist Royal Priest Goziem, is out with a nonfiction, Youths: Future, Career and Success, a book reflecting on the significance of youths to the development of nations. The book, which combines reportage, memoirs and analyses to interrogate…
-
Lifeline
How UNICEF boosts girl-child education in northern Nigeria— 14th August 2018
“The G4G Initiative is a component of the Girls’ Education Project Phase 3 being implemented in northern Nigeria to help support girls to remain in school and improve their learning achievement.” Agaju Madugba, Katsina The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has embarked on an innovative strategy to address the issue of low girl-child enrolment and…
Education Review
How search for funding sparked uproar at NCE meeting— 14th August 2018
There are possibilities that the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education might also not be available for the next NCE meeting Fred Ezeh, Abuja The 63rd National Council on Education (NCE) ended in Abuja few days ago. The week long event usually commence with officials’ session with expected attendance from Federal and State…
-
TSWeekend
Why I disappeared from the music scene – Faze— 10th August 2018
Faze blew up the music industry with hit songs like Cold Sweat, Kolomental, Faze Alone, Originality, Kpo Kpo Di Kpo… to mention but a few. Ayo Alonge One of the members of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, Chibuzor Oji popularly known as Faze, is back on the beat. This is coming after taking a long break…
Opinion
Mainstreaming gender and child issues in health care— 14th August 2018
There are several factors identified as leading to the inequality in accessing health care for women, infants and children. Blessing Obidiegwu Nigeria’s health indicators, especially in maternal and child health show the disposition of the health sector to issues of gender and child health mainstreaming. Women and children are considered to be the most vulnerable…
Columnists
-
Excellence in technological skills— 14th August 2018
Levi Obijiofor There is something highly uplifting about the triumph of five Nigerian schoolgirls at the World Technovation Challenge held in San Francisco, the United States, just last week. All five girls who snatched the gold medal in the competition were students of a secondary school in Onitsha, Anambra State. Their winning entry was a…
-
The amazons are coming— 14th August 2018
More Amazons are knocking at the door of presidential politics. At least five women on different party platforms are taking their wares on the road. Ray Ekpu Mrs. Sarah Jubril has entered the history books as the first woman in the Fourth Republic to seek, in a semi-serious manner, to be the President of Nigeria….
-
Whose PVCs are these?— 13th August 2018
Interestingly, it is not INEC this time that does not have the PVCs for people to collect. It is the people who are yet to go for their Cards. Andy Ezeani From all reports and indications the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) is steadily gaining value and reckoning in Nigeria. It certainly has not yet attained…
-
In search of political mentors (4): The apolitical politician— 13th August 2018
Ladies and Gentlemen, please rise and welcome into Nigeria’s hall of political mentoring His Excellency, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel. Michael Bush In a country as politically hypersensitive as ours, someone in the opposition must be more than special to deserve let alone get a worthy mention by a member of the party in power. The man…
-
Daura: Encounter with an intelligence chief— 13th August 2018
That visit to the DSS headquarters afforded me the second opportunity of a face-to-face encounter with Daura, who I had previously met at Heathrow Airport, London… Yushau Shuaib It was 24 hours after the official release of my book, “An Encounter with the Spymaster,” in July 2017 that I received an invitation from a top…
-
The security outfits called SARS and DSS— 13th August 2018
No less in need of reforms are the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and all other security outfits in the country. Casmir Igbokwe Clement Obiorah is an unfortunate young man. He hails from Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State but lives with his mother in Ogun State. His father, an Air…
-
“I DIDN’T want to be indebted to anyone, not to talk of a stranger”— 12th August 2018
“Thanks but no thanks!” I said breathlessly. I didn’t want to be indebted to anyone, not to talk of a stranger… Efe Anaughe I was not so surprised when Dennis and Rick attended Mom’s Thanksgiving. I have come to expect anything when it comes to both Men. I carefully avoided them throughout the ceremony. It…
-
Toxic thoughts we need to DROP— 12th August 2018
According to Dr Herbert Benson, MD, and president of Harvard Medical School’s Mind-Body Institute toxic thoughts lead to stress, which affects our body’s natural healing capacities. Bisi Daniels Thoughts matter a lot because most actions result from thought. But some people overthink or continue running thoughts that run down their health. Experts continue to study…
-
Men, the invisible victims of domestic violence— 12th August 2018
Unfortunately, there are many men who suffer physical and domestic abuse silently. They are the invisible victims who know that no one cares about them. Bolatito Olaitan I have been highly criticized that my writings are often biased against men. I have been told times without number that I am a man hater because I come…
-
We deserve our leaders, don’t we?— 12th August 2018
You and I know them. We are, followers and leaders alike, a floundering people, like leaves in the wind, not sure how we got in the wind… Funke Egbemode Nigerians are an interesting people living in a place called Nigeria, which is not always a positively interesting place. In fact, sometimes some of us are…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply