Umahi donates N27.6m to Govt. House staff school

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, yesterday, donated the sum of N27.6 million to members of staff of Government House.

The largesse, Daily Sun gathered, was to enable them offset the tuition fees of their children and other related fees.

The benefiting staff members are 217 and drawn from the governor’s, governor’s wife and the deputy governor’s offices as well as that of the Executive Council secretariat and governor’s lodge.

While presenting the cheque on behalf of the Governor, his Chief of Staff, Chief Offor Okorie, pointed out that Umahi was the first governor in the country to make such presentation.

“The governor decided to make the presentations to alleviate your sufferings with the prevailing economic recession in the country.

Offor noted that the governor is aware that several families are finding it difficult to cope economically and the payment of school fees has become a great challenge in many homes.

“You should reciprocate the governor’s gesture by redoubling their efforts in the overall service of the government and the entire state.

“You will receive your children’s school fees this afternoon no matter the cost and you should reciprocate by showing the governor unwavering love and support to succeed.

Chief Clement Nweke, the Governor’s Principal Secretary also urged the recipients to reciprocate the governor’s gesture by re-dedicating themselves to the cause of serving the government and the state.

“The governor has also allocated N2billion to the state’s civil servants to access under an empowerment scheme and this gesture reflects his love to all sectors of the state.

“The workers who did not receive their largesse at this venue should go to their various departments and meet their accountants, to receive their money,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries Christopher Nwokora, and the Accountant in the deputy governor’s office thanked the governor for the gesture and prayed God to reward him.

“The governor has remembered us in these trying periods as our whole families would pray for his success in office to continue bettering the people’s lives.