Umahi dissolves, re-appoints 12 caretaker chairmen

From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi has dissolved and re-appointed 12 caretaker committee chairmen out of the 13 local government areas of the state, leaving Ikwo Local Government Area vacant.

The governor also carried out a minor cabinet reshuffle. Those affected in the cabinet reshuffle include Mrs. Elizabeth Ogbaga who was in charge of Ministry Border Peace and Conflict Resolution.

She was moved to the Culture and Tourism ministry while Francis Orji was transferred from the Ministry of Water Resources to Border Peace and Conflict Resolution. Also Mrs. Euphemia Nwali is now in charge of the Ministry of Water Resources.

It was a direct swap between Donatus Njoku of Solid Minerals and Economic Empowewerment and Job Creation, Sabinus Nwankwegu

Umahi, in his letter to the House of Assembly said he acted in accordance with the law of the state local government system to dissolve and re-appoint caretaker committee chairmen of the council areas at the expiration of their one year in office.

However, there is tension in Ikwo local government area of the state as the council was missing in the lists of council areas whose chairmen were re-appointed as Joseph Orogwu who was the caretaker committee chairman was dropped and nobody was used to replace him.

Though no reason was given for the exclusion of Ikwo council area in Umahi’s appointment, it is believed that the power play between Deputy Governor, Dr. Kelechi Igwe and Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Senator Emmanuel Onwe over who controls the council areas may be responsible.

Meanwhile, in the letter sent to the Assembly, Umahi urged the lawmakers to confirm his nominees.

The 12 caretaker committee chairmen re-appointed included Anselem Enigwe, Eboonyi, Clement Odah, Ohaukwu, Eni Uduma Chima, Afikpo South, Ogbonnaya Oko-Enyim, Afikpo North, Peter Nwogbaga, Abakaliki and Richard Idike, Izzi local government areas.

Others are Justice Ogbonna, Ohaozara, Ogbonnaya Ude, Ivo, Mrs. Elizabeth Onwe, Onicha, Mrs. Nora Alo, Ezza North, Joseph Egede, Ezza South and Henry Eze for Ishielu council areas.

The speaker’s Special Adviser sembly, Tony Nwizzi urged the caretaker committee chairmen to present themselves to the Assembly for screening.

screening on Wednesday.