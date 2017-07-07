The Sun News
Lotto advert
Latest
7th July 2017 - Umahi appoints Sun Correspondent new CPS
7th July 2017 - Pope asks G20 leaders to resolve conflicts
7th July 2017 - ‎N1.35bn fraud: Ex- Gov. Lamido, Sons re-arraigned, gets bail
7th July 2017 - Chimamanda Adichie wins major French literary award
7th July 2017 - Nigeria LNG recommits to cleaner environment
7th July 2017 - Trump and Putin meet at last
7th July 2017 - Hajj: Lagos awarded best performing state of 2016
7th July 2017 - Bad planning, poor logistics mar AMAA’s nominees party in Rwanda
7th July 2017 - Anger, frustration as Apapa community rejects APC chairmanship candidate
7th July 2017 -
Home / Cover / Umahi appoints Sun Correspondent new CPS

Umahi appoints Sun Correspondent new CPS

— 7th July 2017

Ebonyi State governor David Umahi has appointed Emmanuel Uzor, the State Correspondent of Sun Newspaper his new Chief Press Secretary.
The appointment of Emmanuel Uzor was announced by the State commissioner for information and State Orientation, Senator Emmanuel Onwe with immediate effect.
Emmanuel Uzor takes over from the former Chief Press Secretary, Emma Anya who was disengaged by the governor two weeks ago.
Uzor joined Sun newspaper in 2010 and has worked in Onitsha in Anambra state before his last transfer to Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital in August, 2015 before his appointment.
He holds double degrees in Philosophy and Mass Communication from the University of Ibadan and Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka respectively. He also holds Bachelors of Philosophy, B’PHL from the Pontificate University, Urban, Rome and Diploma in Latin from St Joseph University, Rome.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Umahi appoints Sun Correspondent new CPS

— 7th July 2017

Ebonyi State governor David Umahi has appointed Emmanuel Uzor, the State Correspondent of Sun Newspaper his new Chief Press Secretary. The appointment of Emmanuel Uzor was announced by the State commissioner for information and State Orientation, Senator Emmanuel Onwe with immediate effect. Emmanuel Uzor takes over from the former Chief Press Secretary, Emma Anya who…

Share

  • Pope asks G20 leaders to resolve conflicts

    — 7th July 2017

    Pope Francis has appealed to world leaders at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, to seek urgent solutions to conflicts in Africa and the Middle East, saying some 30 million people are suffering without enough food and water. In a message to the leaders, he said war “is never a solution” and efforts needed to…

    Share

  • ‎N1.35bn fraud: Ex- Gov. Lamido, Sons re-arraigned, gets bail

    — 7th July 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has re-arraigned the former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido and his two sons, Aminu and Mustapha, before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over alleged money laundering offences to the tune of N1.35 billion. This was after Justice Babatunde Quadri dismissed an…

    Share

  • Chimamanda Adichie wins major French literary award

    — 7th July 2017

    By Henry Akubuiro The golden girl of Nigerian literature, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has won yet another international award.  Her work, “Dear Ijeawele, or a Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions” emerged one of three winners of Le Grand Prix de l’héroïne Madame Figaro. The prize, in its 12th edition, was established in 2006 by the French magazine…

    Share

  • Nigeria LNG recommits to cleaner environment

    — 7th July 2017

    The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) has reiterated its commitment to sustained supply of cooking gas to the local market, to boost domestic consumption and a cleaner environment. Mr Tony Okonedo, the company’s Manager, Media Communications, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Friday. Okonedo said that the Managing Director of Nigeria LNG, Mr…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share