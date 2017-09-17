The Sun News
Ultra-Orthodox Israelis protest mandatory army service

— 17th September 2017

Several hundred ultra-Orthodox Jews demonstrated in Jerusalem on Sunday to protest against a court ruling that could require them to serve in the army like their secular counterparts.

The demonstration in an ultra-Orthodox neighbourhood of the city was organised by a particularly hardline group known as Eda Haredit.

Rabbis gave speeches in Yiddish in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood, while a banner read: “We’re Jews and therefore will not enlist in the Zionist army.”

Last week’s Israeli Supreme Court decision strikes down a law exempting ultra-Orthodox men engaged in religious study from military service, saying it undermines equality.

The decision raises the possibility that they could be forced into service, a highly contentious proposition with political implications.

However, the court suspended its decision for one year to allow for preparations for the new arrangement — which also provides the government with the opportunity to pass a new law.

Ultra-Orthodox political parties and their allies in government are likely to draft new legislation that could seek to override the court ruling and keep the exemption in place.

The ultra-Orthodox parties form a key part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition, and have often acted as kingmakers in Israeli politics.

The issue is part of a decades-old debate over whether young ultra-Orthodox men studying at seminaries should undergo compulsory military service like the rest of Israel’s Jewish population.

After reaching the age of 18, men must serve two years and eight months, and women must serve for two.

The ultra-Orthodox oppose serving for a variety of reasons, with the most extreme believing a Jewish state is not allowed before the coming of the Messiah.

Others argue that seminary study is just as important to Israel as military service or that ultra-Orthodox soldiers would be confronted with salty language and other irreligious behaviour.

(Source: AFP)

Kaduna APC to reconcile aggrieved members

— 17th September 2017

Some stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State have resolved to pursue genuine reconciliation with aggrieved members of the party ahead of the 2019 general elections. The stakeholders comprising legislators, political appointees, and party officials made the declaration in a communiqué issued Sunday following their meeting in Kaduna. They agreed to reconcile…

  • Sokoto establishes first secondary school for nomad children

    — 17th September 2017

    Sokoto State Government on Sunday said it had established first secondary school for nomad children in Dalijan, Kebbe Local Government Area, to boost enrollment and education continuity in the state. The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in the state, Dr Jabbi Kilgori, said this while inspecting the school in Kebbe. Kilgori said the school,…

  • Nigeria Peace Corps Bill not before Buhari – Enang

    — 17th September 2017

    The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang, says Nigeria Peace Corps Bill is yet to be presented to the President for assent. He said at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja that the bill was yet to complete its legislative process at the…

  • National Identity Commission pledges enrollment of all Nigerians

    — 17th September 2017

    The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensure the enrollment of all Nigerians as part of its statutory responsibilities. The Director-General Mr Aliyu Aziz gave the assurance when he featured on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum on Sunday in Abuja. He said that the enrollment was a gradual process,…

  • Buhari leaves for New York

    — 17th September 2017

    Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has left Nigeria for United States  to join other world leaders at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly. Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, had disclosed the president’s travel plans on Friday, saying “President Buhari will transit through London on his way back to the country”. The presidential spokesman said…

