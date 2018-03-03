Ultimus ’ll be Africa’s leading entertainment provider – Ifeanyi Odii

Business mogul, Ifeanyi Odii, has launched Ultimus Entertainment, a broad-based firm that offers high-end entertainment solutions.

The new outfit will be a major player in the fast growing Nigerian entertainment industry, as it has huge interests in record label, movie production as well as theme parks.

In his word: “Ultimus Entertainment will disrupt the global entertainment industry to be Africa’s leading entertainment provider. It won’t be business as usual, as we have engaged the best minds in the industry. Coupled with our years of research and experience, we are sure to make an amazing impact’.

At the moment, Ultimus Entertainment has signed two talented acts, Slick and Reflex, with respected entertainment consultant, Theophy Esuike currently on board as the manager of the record label.

Esuike, who has developed lots of talents in the music industry, has worked with a vast number of successful artistes. He boasted that the world of entertainment would be stunned by the operations of the new label.