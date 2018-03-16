ULC speaks out on gender discrimination

The United Labour Congress (ULC) at its maiden edition of the International Women Day (IWD) celebration in Lagos insisted that no nation can develop without tapping from the full potential of its women in every facet of human life.

Addressing the gathering of its women commission after inaugurating the commission in Lagos, President of United Labour Congress of Nigeria, ULC, Joe Ajaero, contended that “ULC believes that when we call for action to end gender discrimination, we are not only calling on women to act, we are also calling on government at all tiers, institutions and organisations, including individuals to work from their respective corners of the national space to remove all vestiges of gender alienation.

“Laws must, therefore, be made that not only protect women and outlaws discrimination based on gender but also penalises it.

“Nigeria must work together to reduce all the negative indices affecting women. Unemployment among women at around 65 per cent is unacceptable; sexual violence and abuse against the girl child that suggest that 25 per cent of women experiences this wickedness before the age of 18 is frightening.

“Maternal mortality of about 145 deaths per day in Nigeria must be reduced. The killings in the Northern part of Nigeria where majority of its victims are women and children should be addressed.”

The commission in a communique signed by the Chairperson and the General Secretary of the ULC, Havillah Eniola Ofulue and Didi Adodo also called on the government to address the endemic poverty among women, noting that all tiers of government should proffer specifically women-friendly empowerment schemes and programmes for the economic, social, and intellectual emancipation of women folk from the grass roots to the national levels;