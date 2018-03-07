The Sun News
Ulasika: Curtain falls for social pathfinder

For the people of Ezinifite in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, the community was literally eclipsed when the news of the demise of Chief Chris Ulasika, Chairman/CEO, Lasik System Ltd; filtered into town on Sunday, January 7, 2018. It was a day of dirge and elegy.

Popularly known as Togo, Ulasika was part of the maiden Ofala celebration of Igwe Samuel Obika, Ezeoha II of Ezinifite on Tuesday, January 2, 2018, and took part in other social/religious activities up to the date of his sudden death. People came from all walks of life to sympathize with the family their tributes was one of a testimony of a good life on earth. The common thread that ran through all is that Ezinifite, Mbanese and Anambra State have lost one of the good examples of social, religious harmony.

Ugochinyeremba Ezinifite, Chief Vincent Ojukwu, chairman, burial committee, said: “We are expecting the crème of Nigerian high society from the Igbo business community to be in Ezinifite, Anambra State on Thursday, April 5 to bid the late Chief Christopher Ulasika, farewell. His remains will be laid to rest in his Ezinifite country home after a funeral programme traversing Lagos and Anambra states.”

His transition programme will commence with Christian wake on Thursday, March 15 at Amichi Town Hall, close to Apple Junction, Amuwo Odofin Estate, Lagos. On Wednesday, there will be Christian wake at his Ezinifite country home to be followed by funeral service and interment in his compound at Enugwu Awor village, Ezinifite on Thursday, after which condolence visits and entertainment of guests commence.

Ogbefi Ray Ifeme, Odogwu Abii Ezinifite, in his reaction said Ulasika “lived life to the hilt. He did celebrate life and would be celebrated by his family, the community, friends and the society in which he lived. Ndi Igbo Lagos lost one of their finest social heavyweights with Ulasika’s passage.”

