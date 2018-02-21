The Sun News
Latest
21st February 2018 - Secret cult: 800 knights re-dedicate selves to Christ in Onitsha
21st February 2018 - Ukwa communities excited as oil firm builds, hands over building
21st February 2018 - 2019: ‘Lady Nwokonneya: Voice for women, youths’
21st February 2018 - Pollution, erosion: NEWMAP gives out cooking stoves to Enugu rural dwellers
21st February 2018 - Ezediaro seeks unity, cohesion in Imo APC
21st February 2018 - Inaugural lecture: Prof Ngwakwe gives thanks to God 
21st February 2018 - Clash of Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday celebrations
21st February 2018 - Dislodged and abandoned
21st February 2018 - Day Imoke, Adeola, others celebrated Solomon Giwa-Amu
21st February 2018 - FAAC disbursements hit N6.41tr in 2017
Home / oriental news / Ukwa communities excited as oil firm builds, hands over building

Ukwa communities excited as oil firm builds, hands over building

— 21st February 2018

Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

A twin two-bedroom in flats constructed at Ulogbor and Umungede in Igiriukwu Autonomous Communities of Owaza in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State was recently commissioned and handed over to the communities.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the General Manager of Joint Venture Onshore Field Operation of TEPNG, Mr Linne Ludovic, said that the objective of the project was to make it self-sustainable so as to generate revenue for the concerned communities of Ulogor and Umungede.

The project, he said, was nominated by the Owaza community as one of their North Options, NOPL Pipeline Project Memorandum of Understanding, MoU with TEPNG (Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited), saying that the building construction project was awarded to the community-nominated vendors in 2015 and successfully completed in 2017 with a block wall fence.

He assured that TEPNG as a responsible multi-national organization would continue to partner with her host communities in the area of sustainable development as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He said that they have a policy to honour all commitments freely entered with their host and neighbouring communities, as well as other stakeholders.

“The tradition is to ensure that such engagements are met within a reasonable time-frame in order to maintain our integrity and build confidence with all stakeholders,” he said.

Ludovic seized the opportunity to commend the leadership of the communities for their encouragement and support to see that the project was successfully completed and commissioned.

The Community Relations Manager, Offshore and Port Harcourt, Okechukwu Obara, promised that Total E &P Nigeria Ltd would continue to attract more projects to the Owaza community.

He said the company would look into the MoU signed with the community to see how to amend it, since they (the Owaza Community) are no longer comfortable with the content of the MoU.

On the issue of employment of Owaza people in the company, Obara said employments were made based on the number of spaces in the company, but assured that when the need arises, the company would employ their brilliant sons and daughters.

Speaking respectively, the traditional rulers that made up the Owaza cluster, HRH Eze Ikemefule Christian Ukegbu from Isietitioha autonomous community; HRM Eze Young Ogbonna Nwokoru from Ipu West autonomous community and HRH Eze Jonathan Ezere from Igiriukwu autonomous community, commended Total E&P for the project and appealed that the MoU they signed with them be modified.

The traditional rulers appealed for electricity, scholarships and employment for their sons and daughters, pointing out that most of their children are capable and trainable for Total E&P jobs.

Eze Ezere of Igiriukwu community specially thanked Total E&P for the project and expressed optimism that more good things would come the way of the community through the company.

He said the community had planned to rent out the flats so as to boost the Internally Generated Revenue of the community.

Earlier in a welcome address jointly signed by Elder Christopher Chibor, Chairman Amala Umungede and Sunday Ebere, Chairman Amala Ulogor, they appealed that all contracts from the company be done by the indigenes of the communities.

They said that the project commissioned “can attest that we can do even more; since it was done by our people and the work was not only well done, but also done according to the time schedule”.

The Chairmen said: “The Igiriukwu community is asking that you extend this gesture to other autonomous communities in Owaza as it will bring the much needed peace and development to the entire Owaza community”.

They commended the traditional ruler of Igiriukwu kingdom, HRH Eze Jonathan Onwugbufor Ezere, who they said was always coming frequently to the site of the projects to see that the needful was done and the entire Amala of Umungede and Ulogor for unanimously agreeing to execute such a magnificent project in the community without division or grudges.

The Chairman of Ukwa West L.G.A, Hon. Nwaobiwe Goodluck who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Elder Sam Onyembi and other dignitaries from the communities graced the occasion.

                                                      

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FAAC disbursements hit N6.41tr in 2017

— 21st February 2018

…A’Ibom gets highest shares, Osun least Uche Usim, (Abuja); Adewale Sanyaolu The three tiers of government shared a total of N6.418 trillion in 2017 from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC). The figure  represents an increase of 25.8 per cent  and 6.8 per cent when compared to total disbursements of N5.1 trillion and N6.011 trillion shared…

  • Direct flight to The Gambia, others’ll boost commerce –Envoy

    — 21st February 2018

    Louis Ibah The Nigerian High Commissioner to The Gambia, Oluwasegun Ibidapo-Obe, has said the opening up of direct flight between Lagos and Banjul by Air Peace would go a long way in strengthening bilateral trade relations in both countries.  Ibidapo-Obe, who spoke at a ceremony in Banjul to mark the airline’s Lagos-Banjul inaugural flight lamented…

  • How poor documentation marred exportation of solid mineral

    — 21st February 2018

    Isaac Anumihe  Facts yesterday emerged on why containers of manganese meant for export from Ikorodu Lighter Terminal to the Lagos Port Complex (LPC) Apapa  failed to arrive their destination 10 days after flag-off. The journey from Ikorodu to Apapa, both in Lagos, by barge is usually not more that six hours but 10 days after…

  • Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria not attractive –Itsede

    — 21st February 2018

    Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja The Executive Chairman, Polar-Afrique Consulting Limited and former Director, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Chris Osi Itsede, has said that the ease of doing business in Nigeria is not as attractive as it is in South Africa. Itsede, who made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja during an interview with Daily Sun,…

  • Benue/Nasarawa crisis: IGP meets stakeholders  in Abuja

    — 21st February 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja; Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau The  Inspector General of Police (IGP),  Ibrahim Idris yesterday met with stakeholders from Benue and Nasarawa states to find a lasting solution to  the incessant attacks by herdsmen. The meeting which was attended by government officials and traditional rulers from the two states also had members of the…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share