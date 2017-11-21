The Sun News
Latest
21st November 2017 - Ukraine expels Belarus diplomat over Minsk spy-ring spat
21st November 2017 - WAEC releases results, harvests mass failure in Nov./Dec SSCE
21st November 2017 - Buhari, Togolese President currently meeting in Abuja
21st November 2017 - Police ASP, four others arrested for stealing AEDC transformer in Nasarawa
21st November 2017 - Buhari congratulates Gov. Willie Obiano on re-election
21st November 2017 - We’ll find lasting solution to farmers, herdsmen crisis – Al-makura
21st November 2017 - 2,400 NYSC members posted to Sokoto – Coordinator
21st November 2017 - Ogun 2019: Group endorses Adeola as Ogun West guber candidate
21st November 2017 - Sharapova named in India luxury housing fraud probe
21st November 2017 - BREAKING: Senate shelves debate on 2018 budget
Home / World News / Ukraine expels Belarus diplomat over Minsk spy-ring spat

Ukraine expels Belarus diplomat over Minsk spy-ring spat

— 21st November 2017

Ukraine, on Tuesday, said it had expelled a Belarussian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move linked to allegations from Belarus that the Ukrainian Defence Ministry had set up a spy ring in Minsk.

Belarus’s KGB state security service said on Monday that it had arrested a Ukrainian journalist and declared a Ukrainian diplomat persona non grata due to their alleged involvement in espionage.

“The Ukrainian foreign ministry has also made the decision to declare a Belarussian diplomat persona non grata and he has already left the country,” Ukrainian foreign ministry spokeswoman, Mariana Betsa, said.

Betsa said that the diplomat was a first secretary in the embassy in Kiev but declined to name him or her.

The Ukrainian defence ministry has, however, denied the KGB’s allegations.

Minsk-based Ukrainian journalist, Pavlo Sharoyko, was arrested in October and has since been charged with being an undercover intelligence officer by the KGB.

Reuters has not been able to reach him for comment.

The case puts further pressure on relations between Minsk and Kiev that were tested earlier this year when Belarus hosted large-scale joint military exercises with Russia.

September’s Zapad-2017 (“West-2017”) war games unnerved Ukraine and NATO member states on Europe’s eastern flank, which feared the exercises, could be a rehearsal or cover for a real offensive. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

WAEC releases results, harvests mass failure in Nov./Dec SSCE

— 21st November 2017

From Gabriel Dike, Katsina The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Tuesday released the results of the Nov/Dec 2017 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) taken by 131,485 candidates. The private candidates examination results were released in Katsina State during the 55th Annual Meeting of the Nigeria National Committee (NNC). Announcing the release of…

  • Buhari, Togolese President currently meeting in Abuja

    — 21st November 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in meeting with his Togolese counterpart, Faure Gbassingbe at the State House, Abuja. This was confirmed by Bashir Ahmad on his twitter handle @BashirAhmaad. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his…

  • Police ASP, four others arrested for stealing AEDC transformer in Nasarawa

    — 21st November 2017

    From: Linus Oota, Lafia An assistant superintended of police, serving with the Nasarawa State police command and four other electricity experts, have been arrested for allegedly stealing a transformer belonging to Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) in Mararaba/Obi junction, Nasarawa State. Our correspondent gathered that the police officer, who allegedly connived with the four other…

  • Buhari congratulates Gov. Willie Obiano on re-election

    — 21st November 2017

    From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Governor Willie Obiano of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) who was declared winner of the November 18 gubernatorial election in Anambra State. President Buhari urged Governor Obiano to rededicate himself to building on his achievements that endeared him to the electorate and swayed the overwhelming majority…

  • We’ll find lasting solution to farmers, herdsmen crisis – Al-makura

    — 21st November 2017

    …Endorses Hon. Boniface Ifer as TIDA president From Linus Oota, Lafia Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura of Nasarawa State has said that his administration would soon find a lasting solution to the crisis between farmers and herdsmen in the state. The governor gave the assurance in Obi Local Government Area of the state during a grand…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share