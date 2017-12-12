The Sun News
Latest
12th December 2017 - Ukraine authorities to appeal Saakashvili’s release
12th December 2017 - Over 180,000 residence, labor violators arrested across Saudi Arabia
12th December 2017 - Car bomb kills journalist in Somali capital
12th December 2017 - Breastfeeding mom, crying son removed from flight
12th December 2017 - Nigeria urges peaceful resolution of Israel-Palestinian conflict
12th December 2017 - Oil price jumps above $65
12th December 2017 - IVORY TOWER BOOTY WAR!
12th December 2017 - QRC alumni reunite in Abuja, celebrate achievement
12th December 2017 - Brickhall School uses culture to reunite Nigeria
12th December 2017 - IVORY TOWER BOOTY WAR!
Home / World News / Ukraine authorities to appeal Saakashvili’s release

Ukraine authorities to appeal Saakashvili’s release

— 12th December 2017

Ukraine’s prosecutor general has said Kiev court’s decision to free opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili from pre-trial detention will be appealed.

Saakashvili, who was Georgia’s president before he entered Ukrainian politics, must be placed under house arrest, said Yuri Lutsenko, Ukraine’s prosecutor general, late on Monday.

“I can’t imagine a country where a stateless person breaks through a border crossing, then organises a movement to overturn a government and nonetheless a judge releases him. We will appeal,” he told ICTV, a Ukrainian broadcaster.

Saakashvili, the 49-year-old leader of Ukraine’s Movement of New Forces opposition party, was arrested on December 9 in a Kiev apartment on charges, including a cooperation with a criminal organisation.

When authorities tried to arrest him for the first time on December 5, his supporters freed him from a police van.

The development comes weeks after Saakashvili and his supporters launched mass anti-government protests, calling for an impeachment of President Petro Poroshenko, who they accuse of corruption.

Poroshenko brought Saakashvili and his team to Ukraine in 2015, gave him the Ukrainian citizenship and appointed him as the governor of the Odessa region to use his image as the author of Georgia’s successful reforms.

But a year later, Saakashvili accused him of protecting corrupt oligarchs and resigned, moving to the opposition.

He was later stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship, becoming stateless as he had lost his Georgian citizenship to gain the Ukrainian one.

On Monday, he said the court decision to free him would hasten Poroshenko’s ouster, calling on his supporters to stage a mass protest on Sunday.

“Let’s gather on Sunday and show that there are many of us and our numbers will grow. I am sure that the Ukrainian government has even less time left,” he told his supporters. “The court decision was a slap in the face for the government.”

Ukraine ousted pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovich in February 2014 after months of bloody anti-government protests.

One of the main reasons for the revolution was the wish to rid the country of endemic corruption, but almost four years since the event, Ukrainians say they are yet to see improvement.

Saakashvili claims the current government is not interested in investigating past economic crimes or preventing future episodes as it benefits from them.

Poroshenko and his administration deny the charges. (aljazeera)

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria urges peaceful resolution of Israel-Palestinian conflict

— 12th December 2017

Nigeria has called for the peaceful resolution of the protracted conflicts between Israel and Palestinian, saying it is greatly concerned about the situation in many parts of the Middle East. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs,Amb. Olukunle Bamgbose, delivered  Nigeria’s statement at the UN General Assembly ‘Debate on Question of Palestine and the Situation in…

  • Oil price jumps above $65

    — 12th December 2017

    Brent crude oil prices jumped above $65 per barrel after the shutdown of the Forties North Sea pipeline knocked out significant supplies from a market that was already tightening due to OPEC-led production cuts. Brent crude futures on Tuesday, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $ 65.07 dollars a barrel at 0211 GMT….

  • State of the nation: APC rode to power on false promises –Balarabe Musa

    — 12th December 2017

    From Noah Ebije, Kaduna Apparently taking a critical look at the state of the nation, almost three years into President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, former governor of old Kaduna State and National Chairman of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, yesterday said the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) rode to power on the back…

  • Herdsmen attack: Osinbajo meets Kano, Adamawa emirs, others 

    — 12th December 2017

    Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, met Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, elder statesman, Mallam Ahmed Joda and other leaders of Fulani communities behind closed doors, yesterday. In a statement by Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, said the meeting was a follow up to the…

  • Debt profile: Buhari correcting PDP’s profligacy, VON DG replies Ekweremadu

    — 12th December 2017

    Director General of Voice of Nigeria and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has responded to a statement credited to the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, where he decried Nigeria’s rising debt profile. Ekweremadu had, at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) national convention,  which held last Saturday, scored the All Progressives…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share