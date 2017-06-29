The Sun News
Uko wins Tourism Personality Award

— 29th June 2017

Ikechi Uko, organiser of the Akwaaba African Travel Market annual exhibition in Lagos, has clinched the 2016 MICE East Africa’s Tourism and Hospitality Personality Award. The award was part of the 2017 MICE East Africa forum and expo held recently in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The award was presented to Uko by the CEO, Ethiopian Tourism Organisation, Yohannes Tilah. in the presence of Ambassador Amin from the foreign ministry after the ICCA CEO, Martin Sirk, gave a keynote address on “Business Meetings as an Economic Driver.”
“This award is presented as recognition for your invaluable contributions for the overall advancement of tourism and hospitality businesses in Africa. Your tireless effort to promote African tourism has greatly helped domestic hospitality becoming sources of economic growth and social development as well as building international reputations. Therefore, on behalf of MICE East Africa Forum and Expo and the Hotel Show Africa Hospitality Investment Trade, we are grateful to honour you and acknowledge your continued works throughout African tourism and hospitality industry,” said Mr. Kumneger Teketel WG, managing director of Ozzie Business & Hospitality GP, the show organizer.
In his response, Uko acknowledged the sustained efforts of Africa working hard to uplift tourism on the continent.
“I dedicate the award to Africa and all Africans promoting travel within Africa,” he said.
Uko is also the publisher of ATQNews.com and Travellers magazine, first travel magazine in West Africa. He is also the convener of Port Harcourt Bantaba, aimed at stimulating tourism and hospitality in Nigeria, and Accra Weizo, in Ghana, aimed at promoting seamless travel in West Africa.

