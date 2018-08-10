– The Sun News
Latest
10th August 2018 - Osun Guber: 548,000 PVCs awaiting collection, says INEC
10th August 2018 - I’m ready to take Tanzania football to next level – Amuneke
10th August 2018 - PSV Eindhoven targets Ola Aina
10th August 2018 - Falconets hang on to defeat Haiti
10th August 2018 - NASS invasion: IGP submits reports to Osinbajo
10th August 2018 - Chelsea ‘yanks off’ Victor Moses giant poster
10th August 2018 - Saraki as Buhari’s Achilles’ heel
10th August 2018 - Moses Simon dazzles in Levante debut
10th August 2018 - Nigeria Judokas shine at African Championships
10th August 2018 - Awesome Brands Magazine’s awards holds August 31
Home / National / Ukiwe tasks Igbo living in Lagos on unity
UKIWE

Ukiwe tasks Igbo living in Lagos on unity

— 10th August 2018

Peter Anosike

A former military governor of Niger and Lagos states, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (rtd), has enjoined Igbo living in Lagos to live in unity.

Speaking when he visited the ultra modern Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State chapter secretariat in Surulere Area of Lagos, he said without unity, Igbo cannot achieve much.

He said God has given Igbo in Lagos a visionary  leader in the person of Chief Solomon Ogbonna, adding that if they rally around him, he has the capacity to take them to the next level.

He commended Ogbonna-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo for providing an address for the Igbo living in Lagos.

He said with the secretariat, nobody can again say he does not know where to see Igbo in Lagos.

READ ALSO: Oyo 2019: Moneybags’ll lose deposits –Adelabu

On his part, the Eze Ndigbo of Lagos State, Nwabueze Ohazulike, described Ogbonna as a visionary leader who has within few months of becoming Ohanaeze Ndigbo president succeeded in uniting the Igbo in Lagos.

Also, the Vice President, Igbo Traditional Rulers in Diaspora, Eze Uche Dimgba, commended Ukiwe for always been there whenever he is needed.

In his response, Ogbonna commended Ukiwe, the traditional rulers as well as market leaders for their support.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 10th August 2018 at 7:39 am
    Reply

    The fraudulent criminal group call Ohanaeze group do not have a place in Igboland of south east of Biafra Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives, do not represent Igbos of south east of Biafra Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives. Ohanaeze group place is in the sunken ship nickname Nigeria, Ohanaeze group represent fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order and must go down with the enemy and the sunken ship nickname Nigeria in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Igbos of south east existence securities and freedom is only under Biafra Republic of south east in Disintegrated Republics of the natives. Biafra Republic of south east depends on the conquest of Sokoto under the natives Disintegrated Republics which has begun. Biafra Republic of south east depends on Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Biafra Republic of south east depends on Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Any individual or group which do not join the Revolution now in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun, do not represent Igbos of south east of Biafra Republic. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last fulani in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. Slaughter every emir in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics, burn down their palaces etc. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Tanzania

I’m ready to take Tanzania football to next level – Amuneke

— 10th August 2018

New Tanzania head coach, Emmanuel Amuneke has revealed that he’s relishing the challenge of moving the Taifa Stars Football to the next level. The 47-year old former Golden Eaglets coach who was appointed by the Tanzania Football Association on Monday has been saddled with the responsibility of qualifying the team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations…

  • PSV

    PSV Eindhoven targets Ola Aina

    — 10th August 2018

    Reigning Eredivisie champions, PSV Eindhoven are the latest club to join the race for the signature of Chelsea’s Nigerian defender Ola Aina. According to The Mirror, PSV are keen on signing Aina on loan and reportedly have the best chance of acquiring his services, as they can offer the chance to play in the UEFA…

  • Haiti

    Falconets hang on to defeat Haiti

    — 10th August 2018

    Rasheedat Ajibade’s first-half penalty kick was enough to see Nigeria edge Haiti 1-0 in Group D at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 to secure a crucial three points, keeping their knockout round qualification hopes alive. The match started at a furious pace but neither side were able to off any real goalscoring…

  • NASS

    NASS invasion: IGP submits reports to Osinbajo

    — 10th August 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has described the barricade of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), as ‘gross violation of the Nigerian Constitution’. This was even as he maintained that the police was not informed about the plans and has no pre-knowledge of the barbaric…

  • Victor Moses

    Chelsea ‘yanks off’ Victor Moses giant poster

    — 10th August 2018

    Chelsea have replaced Victor Moses’ giant poster at the tunnel of the Stamford Bridge with that of record-breaking goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. Observers have insisted that this does not mean the Nigeria star does not have a future at ‘The Blues’. The development came at a point speculation emerged that Wolverhampton Wanderers had made a late…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share