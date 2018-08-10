Ukiwe tasks Igbo living in Lagos on unity

Peter Anosike

A former military governor of Niger and Lagos states, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (rtd), has enjoined Igbo living in Lagos to live in unity.

Speaking when he visited the ultra modern Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State chapter secretariat in Surulere Area of Lagos, he said without unity, Igbo cannot achieve much.

He said God has given Igbo in Lagos a visionary leader in the person of Chief Solomon Ogbonna, adding that if they rally around him, he has the capacity to take them to the next level.

He commended Ogbonna-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo for providing an address for the Igbo living in Lagos.

He said with the secretariat, nobody can again say he does not know where to see Igbo in Lagos.

On his part, the Eze Ndigbo of Lagos State, Nwabueze Ohazulike, described Ogbonna as a visionary leader who has within few months of becoming Ohanaeze Ndigbo president succeeded in uniting the Igbo in Lagos.

Also, the Vice President, Igbo Traditional Rulers in Diaspora, Eze Uche Dimgba, commended Ukiwe for always been there whenever he is needed.

In his response, Ogbonna commended Ukiwe, the traditional rulers as well as market leaders for their support.