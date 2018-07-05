The Sun News
UKAH

Ukah, others win pharmacy awards

— 5th July 2018

Top players in the pharmaceutical sector have been honoured at this year’s Pharma Entrepreneur of the Year Award organised by the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Board of Fellows (BOF).

Among those honoured for distinguishing themselves in the practice of pharmacy in the country are Mr. Chris Ukah, Publisher of PharmaTimes Health publication, Mr. Chris Ehimen, director, Nett Pharmacy, and Mr. Chibuike Uchemadu Agaruwa.

Each year, the PSN uses the opportunity of the annual event to celebrate members of the profession who have made significant contribution in the sector.

Ukah, who is also the Group Managing Director of KCH, an emerging conglomerate with interest in publishing, production and marketing of high quality essential medicines, was specifically celebrated for his “outstanding and enterprising tenacity in setting up and nurturing PharmaTimes, a pharmaceutical/ health monthly that he promotes.”

The event, which was attended by distinguished personalities from diverse professional backgrounds, including Mr. Fola Adeola, former managing director of Guaranty Trust Bank, and Founder/Chairman, FATE Foundation, as chairman of the occasion; Dr. Paul Ananaba (SAN), representative of Special Guest of Honour, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa; Prof. Anao Abhulimen, former Chancellor, University of Benin, guest lecturer; Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director General of NAFDAC; Mr. Elijah Mohammed, PCN registrar; Mr. Chiedu Ojike Mordi Esq, Chairman BOF; Mr. Ahmed I. Yakasai, PSN President and Mr. Jimmy Agbaje, former governorship aspirant in Lagos.

Others who attended are Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, former MD, Niemeth International Pharma; Chief Victor Amuta, Chairman, Editorial Board of PharmaTimes; and Barr. NBE Nwigwe, former Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), among others. On his award, Ukah expressed gratitude to BOF for the honour, saying: “I feel greatly honoured to receive the Pharma Entrepreneur Award of the Year from this august assembly.

“The event of today is both gratifying and motivating because it signifies that what we are doing at PharmaTimes has made recognisable contribution in promoting Pharmacy profession and industry without our knowing it.

“I consider it a unique entrustment backed by hard earned reputation of the finest brains that our great profession has produced and as such I would not take it for granted.

“An acknowledgment of this magnitude would naturally enhance the certainty that I have steered my personal and professional life in the right directions and have worked towards worthwhile goals.”

A highlight of the event was the launch of the ‘Say No To Drug Abuse’ campaign initiated by DG NAFDAC, in collaboration with Young Pharmacists Group, to put an end to drug abuse in the country.

Speaking on the Theme: “Fundamentals of Nation Building – the Role of the citizen,” the guest speaker, Prof. Anao Abhulimen, had identified the display of selfish interest and parochial sentiments among public office holders in the discharge of their responsibilities as the root of the prevailing leadership crises in the country.

Abhulimen, the former Chancellor, University of Benin, emphasised that without enthronement of accountability in the country it would be difficult for Nigeria to achieve true democratic ideals.

He remarked that no meaningful development would be recorded in the country if people with compromised integrity continue to occupy leadership positions in public offices.

