– The Sun News
Latest
26th July 2018 - UK to legalise medicinal cannabis products
26th July 2018 - Colombian drug gang puts  $70,000 prize on sniffer dog 
26th July 2018 - AirAsia flight: Body of newborn baby found in plane toilet 
26th July 2018 - 2019: Be prepared to retire old politicians, Moghalu urges Nigerians
26th July 2018 - OUK Foundation launches loan scheme in Aba
26th July 2018 - Ex-gov Obi appears before Anambra tax officer
26th July 2018 - Ugwuanyi sets new agenda for robust economic growth
26th July 2018 - 5-yr-old Nigerian, Jare, is ‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’
26th July 2018 - Breaking: Boko Haram attacks Borno restive town 
26th July 2018 - Tejuoso a betrayer, remains an outsider – Ogun APC
Home / World News / UK to legalise medicinal cannabis products
cannabis products

UK to legalise medicinal cannabis products

— 26th July 2018

United Kingdom the home secretary has announced that specialist doctors in the country will be able to legally prescribe cannabis-derived medicinal products by autumn.

Those that meet safety and quality standards are to be made legal for patients with an “exceptional clinical need”, Sajid Javid said. It follows high-profile cases involving children with severe epilepsy being denied access to cannabis oil.

Others forms of cannabis will remain illegal.

READ ALSO Colombian drug gang puts $70,000 prize on sniffer dog

Mr Javid’s decision was made after the chief medical officer for England, Prof Dame Sally Davies, and the Advisory Council on the

Misuse of Drugs said patients with certain medical conditions should be given access to the treatments.

Their advice was part of a review into medicinal cannabis launched by the home secretary following an outcry over Billy Caldwell and Alfie Dingley being denied access to cannabis oil.

The parents of the boys, who have rare forms of epilepsy, say it controls their seizures.

The Home Office recently granted them licences to access the treatments.

Mr Javid said: “Recent cases involving sick children made it clear to me that our position on cannabis-related medicinal products was not satisfactory.

“That is why we launched a review and set up an expert panel to advise on licence applications in exceptional circumstances. This will help patients with an exceptional clinical need but is in no way a first step to the legalisation of cannabis for recreational use.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Moghalu

2019: Be prepared to retire old politicians, Moghalu urges Nigerians

— 26th July 2018

Chinenye Anuforo Professor Kingsley Moghalu, the presidential aspirant on the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), has urged Nigerians to be ready to retire old and recycled politicians in 2019 general election. Moghalu, who said this during a Town Hall meeting with the theme: ‘To Build a Nation (TBAN)’  at the National Centre for Women…

  • OUK

    OUK Foundation launches loan scheme in Aba

    — 26th July 2018

    A non-profit organisation, the Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK)Foundation, has  launched its zero-interest loan scheme  for petty traders in Aba North and Aba South local government areas of Abia State. The  foundation, had, a few months ago granted loan to artisans, petty traders and unemployed graduates in Abia North Senatorial District. According to the Executive Secretary of…

  • Peter Obi

    Ex-gov Obi appears before Anambra tax officer

    — 26th July 2018

    Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi yesterday, appeared before the Onitsha office of the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (Tax office). Obi was summoned by Mrs. Nwakpudolu Juliet, the Chief Tax Officer coordinating GRA Phase 2 Onitsha as a senior business manager. Our correspondent, on another mission at the tax office was there when Obi…

  • Ugwuanyi

    Ugwuanyi sets new agenda for robust economic growth

    — 26th July 2018

    Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi  has disclosed his administration’s plan to adopt new strategies towards stepping up actions  that would meet the developmental needs of the people of the state. Ugwuanyi stated that his administration has in the last three years, raised the bar in both infrastructural and social development, which has left indelible marks on…

  • restive town

    Breaking: Boko Haram attacks Borno restive town 

    — 26th July 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Military troops are battling to push back Boko Haram at Borno restive town. Sources said the insurgents numbering over 30 attacked Jarkana, a restive town along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway this evening, leading to gun battle with troops. READ ALSO: Melaye’s abduction: We’re not aware – FCT Police Casualties are feared among the troops, a…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share