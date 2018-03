Usatoday

Prime Minister Theresa May said, on Wednesday, that Britain would expel 23 Russian diplomats after Moscow failed to explain how a Russian-made nerve agent was used to poison a former spy and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury.

The move marks the largest expulsion of diplomats from Britain since the Cold War and May said her government will cancel all high-level bilateral contacts with Russia. The diplomats, who have not been named, were given one week to leave.

