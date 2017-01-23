The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
23rd January 2017 - China’s hits 731m internet users, almost Europe population
23rd January 2017 - Paris Club assists Adamawa in workers’ salary payments
23rd January 2017 - Fayose urges support for all-inclusive efforts to rebuild PDP, visits Gbenga Daniel
23rd January 2017 - Taliban to Trump: Withdraw U.S from Afghanistan
23rd January 2017 - No immunity for Jammeh, says Barrow associate
23rd January 2017 - We‘ll join hands to bury PDP- Babatope
23rd January 2017 - BBNaija: Nigerians on Twitter mock housemates over “fake” accents
23rd January 2017 - NANS insists on 7 days ultimatum to Ajimobi, MOUA VC
23rd January 2017 - Poverty, insecurity make North a laughing stock-Shettima
23rd January 2017 - One person killed, another injured by suspected cultists in Jos
Home / Cover / National / UK Supreme Court to rule if May can start Brexit without parliament

UK Supreme Court to rule if May can start Brexit without parliament

— 23rd January 2017

British Prime Minister Theresa May will learn on Tuesday whether parliament must agree to the triggering of Britain’s exit from the European Union, potentially giving lawmakers who oppose her plans a chance to amend or hinder her Brexit vision.

The UK Supreme Court will give its ruling at 9:30 a.m. (0930 GMT) in a landmark case on whether May can use executive powers known as known as “royal prerogative” to invoke Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty and begin two years of divorce talks.

Challengers, led by investment manager Gina Miller and backed by the Scottish government and others, say May must first get lawmakers’ approval as leaving the EU will strip Britons of rights they were granted by parliament.

That view was backed by London’s High Court, prompting the government to appeal to the Supreme Court, the highest judicial body in the land.

The case has attracted huge attention from markets, with investors hoping parliament will temper moves towards a “hard Brexit”, and it has again brought to the fore some of the ugly divisions among Britons produced by last June’s referendum.

Brexit supporters have cast the legal battle as an attempt by a pro-EU establishment to thwart the referendum result after Britons voted by 52-48 percent to leave the EU, with judges denounced as “enemies of the people” and Miller receiving death threats and a torrent of online abuse.

“We are not being asked to overturn the result of the EU referendum,” David Neuberger, president of the Supreme Court said at the conclusion of a four-day hearing in front of all its 11 judges in December.

“The ultimate question in this case concerns the process by which that result can lawfully be brought into effect.”

If May wins the case, she can follow her planned timetable for invoking Article 50 by the end of March.

If she loses – a more likely eventuality according to legal experts – she will probably need to bring in a parliamentary bill that will open up the Brexit process to scrutiny from lawmakers.

Last week May set out her stall for negotiations, promising a clean break with the world’s largest trading block as part of a 12-point plan to focus on global free trade deals, setting a course for a so-called “hard Brexit”.

Some investors and those who backed the “remain” campaign hope that lawmakers, most of whom wanted to stay in the EU, will force May to seek a deal which prioritizes access to the European single market of 500 million people, or potentially even block Brexit altogether.

Analysts said sterling would likely be lifted by a ruling against the government, though its gains would be limited as that outcome has already been largely priced in.

“I still think there is a lot to fight for,” public relations executive Roland Rudd, who heads the Open Britain group that wants to keep ties with the EU as close as possible, told Reuters last week.

“The prime minister has articulated her early view about the direction of travel, but how we get there, in what form and how it finally gets driven, is all up for discussion.”

While some in parliament remain strongly opposed to the path set by May, the main opposition Labour Party has said it would not block Article 50/

Parliament’s House of Commons overwhelmingly backed a motion backing her timetable, in a non-binding vote in December.

Labour’s leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he would seek to amend any bill to ensure parliament can hold May to account. But he has also said he would not seek to delay triggering Article 50.

The small Liberal Democrat Party and Scottish nationalists, who are adamantly opposed to May’s Brexit plans, are likely to take the chance to cause difficulties for the government.

Further problems could lie in the unelected House of Lords upper chamber, with Liberal Democrat peers expected to try to block the bill. However, the government remains confident it will be passed.

While the thrust of the Supreme Court case centres on whether the British parliament has to give its assent, the judges also heard arguments from the Scottish government and lawyers for Northern Irish challengers that Britain’s devolved assemblies must give their approval too.

Should the court agree, an outcome ministers believe is unlikely, an ongoing political crisis in Northern Ireland could derail May’s timetable, following the collapse of the province’s power-sharing government.

Scotland’s parliament, with a nationalist administration, is also strongly opposed to Brexit.

(Source: Reuters/NAN)

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

China’s hits 731m internet users, almost Europe population

— 23rd January 2017

China has 731 million Internet users as of December 2016, roughly the size of Europe’s population, according to a report released by the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) on Sunday. The number of Web users grew by 42.99 million in 2016, or 6.2 percent from the previous year, accounting for 53.2 percent of China’s…

  • Paris Club assists Adamawa in workers’ salary payments

    — 23rd January 2017

    The Adamawa Government, said on Monday, January 23, that it would begin payment of workers’ salary arrears, courtesy of the Paris Club refund as from Wednesday. Alhaji Abdulrahman Abba-Jimeta, the chairman of the committee set up by the State Government for the payment of outstanding salaries and liabilities, made this disclosure in Yola, the state…

  • Fayose urges support for all-inclusive efforts to rebuild PDP, visits Gbenga Daniel

    — 23rd January 2017

    Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose has called for support for all-inclusive efforts to rebuild the PDP, describing the party as “a sleeping, and not a dead lion.” Governor Fayose, who emerged as Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum last Thursday, made this call when he visited…

  • Taliban to Trump: Withdraw U.S from Afghanistan

    — 23rd January 2017

    The Taliban has called on President Donald Trump to withdraw U.S. forces from the “quagmire” of Afghanistan, saying that nothing has been achieved in 15 years of war except bloodshed and destruction. In an open letter to the new U.S. president published on one of its official web pages, the insurgent movement said the United…

  • No immunity for Jammeh, says Barrow associate

    — 23rd January 2017

    Former Gambian autocrat Yahya Jammeh has not been granted immunity from prosecution, a member of President Adama Barrow’s coalition said on Monday, January 23. Barrow rejected a proposal by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to protect Jammeh from prosecution, Mai Fatty, an executive member of the coalition, said. Senegal’s foreign minister Mankeur…

loading...

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351