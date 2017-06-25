UK: Prince Philip back in the saddle

The Duke of Edinburgh has been photographed out in public for the first time since he was hospitalised with an infection, as he and the Queen enjoy a day out at the Royal Windsor Cup.

The Duke, 96, drove his wife to the event, where their granddaughter Lady Louise was taking part in a carriage driving procession.

The Duke was photographed waving to guests as he and the Queen got out of the car at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor.

Their son Edward, Earl of Wessex, was already at the show, watching Lady Louise Windsor driving a carriage at the British Driving Society Annual Show.

Prince Philip himself was instrumental in setting up carriage driving as a sport in Britain, convening a committee to lay out international rules.

He took up the sport aged 50, after giving up polo, and has regularly been photographed enjoying himself driving in Windsor.

Lady Louise, 13, has followed in his footsteps, with her grandparents the Queen and Duke often seen supporting her along with parents Edward, Sophie and nine-year-old brother James, Viscount Severn.

At the same event, visitors were treated to extraordinary scenes as England played Scotland in the Penny Farthing International Polo match.

It is the first time the Duke has been out in public since his hospital stay.

He was admitted to a private London hospital on Tuesday with an infection, staying in for two nights before returning to Windsor to rest and recuperate.

H e missed the State Opening of Parliament, where the Queen was instead accompanied by the Prince of Wales, the final two days of Royal Ascot.