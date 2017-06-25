The Sun News
Latest
25th June 2017 - UK: Prince Philip back in the saddle
25th June 2017 - More than 70 percent of Nigerian prison inmates are awaiting trial
25th June 2017 - Ag President Osinbajo: “Our unity is not negotiable”
25th June 2017 - Eid: Emir of Kano urges Nigerians to live in peace
25th June 2017 - Nigeria to strengthen trade with Tunisia
25th June 2017 - Pakistan fuel tanker inferno kills at least 140
25th June 2017 - The budget and the clowns
25th June 2017 - Fashola’s claims on 2017 budget misleading – NASS
25th June 2017 - Aging and decline of body functions.
25th June 2017 - Man killed, as police, armed robbers exchange fire in Ibadan
Home / Cover / World News / UK: Prince Philip back in the saddle

UK: Prince Philip back in the saddle

— 25th June 2017

The Duke of Edinburgh has been photographed out in public for the first time since he was hospitalised with an infection, as he and the Queen enjoy a day out at the Royal Windsor Cup.

The Duke, 96, drove his wife to the event, where their granddaughter Lady Louise was taking part in a carriage driving procession.

The Duke was photographed waving to guests as he and the Queen got out of the car at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor.

Their son Edward, Earl of Wessex, was already at the show, watching Lady Louise Windsor driving a carriage at the  British Driving Society Annual Show.

Prince Philip himself was instrumental in setting up carriage driving as a sport in Britain, convening a committee to lay out international rules.

He took up the sport aged 50, after giving up polo, and has regularly been photographed enjoying himself driving in Windsor.

Lady Louise, 13, has followed in his footsteps, with her grandparents the Queen and Duke often seen supporting her along with parents Edward, Sophie and nine-year-old brother James, Viscount Severn.

At the same event, visitors were treated to extraordinary scenes as England played Scotland in the Penny Farthing International Polo match.

It is the first time the Duke has been out in public since his hospital stay.

He was admitted to a private London hospital on Tuesday with an infection, staying in for two nights before returning to Windsor to rest and recuperate.

 He missed the State Opening of Parliament, where the Queen was instead accompanied by the Prince of Wales, the final two days of Royal Ascot.

The Duke pulled out on an engagement at London Zoo next week, where he had been due to present the Prince Philip Award for Contributions to Zoology, but is expected to resume his official duties soon.

(Source: Telegraph)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UK: Prince Philip back in the saddle

— 25th June 2017

The Duke of Edinburgh has been photographed out in public for the first time since he was hospitalised with an infection, as he and the Queen enjoy a day out at the Royal Windsor Cup. The Duke, 96, drove his wife to the event, where their granddaughter Lady Louise was taking part in a carriage driving procession….

Share

  • More than 70 percent of Nigerian prison inmates are awaiting trial

    — 25th June 2017

    The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, on Sunday said ‎that more than  70 per cent of inmates in Nigerian prisons were awaiting trial. Dambazau disclosed this when he visited Kano central prison along side the state governor to mark this year’s Eid-el Fitr celebration. The minister said the decision to visit the prison was…

    Share

  • Ag President Osinbajo: “Our unity is not negotiable”

    — 25th June 2017

    Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo says the Muhammadu Buhari administration will do everything to sustain the unity among citizens of the country. He says doing so, would give room for more development and enhance welfare of the people. The Acting President made the remarks at his official residence, also known as Aguda House, where he…

    Share

  • Eid: Emir of Kano urges Nigerians to live in peace

    — 25th June 2017

    The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II has called on Nigerians to live in peace with one another to foster peace and national unity. Sanusi made the call while addressing people of the state shortly after he led the Eid prayers at the Kofar Mata Central Eid Ground in Kano on Sunday. He said…

    Share

  • Nigeria to strengthen trade with Tunisia

    — 25th June 2017

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama has expressed Nigeria’s desire to further strengthen and expand cooperation with Tunisia especially in the area of  trade and investment. This is contained in a statement released by the minister’s media aide, Sarah Sanda on Sunday in Abuja. The minister made this known when he visited Tunisian President, Béji…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share