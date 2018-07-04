The Sun News
UK funds new anti-corruption strategy in Nigeria

Magnus Eze, Enugu

A consortium led by the Action Aid Nigeria is working in six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to increase the capacity of Nigerians to resist and fight acts of corruption.

The project, funded by the UK aid from the British people, involves the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) and Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI), with a combination of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) experienced in working with women, youth and persons with disabilities as implementing partners.

At the unveiling ceremony of the “Strengthening Citizen’s Resistance Against Prevalence of Corruption (SCRAP-C), through its ‘Upright for Nigeria: stand against corruption’ campaign in Enugu, Tuesday, Newton Otsemaye of Action Aid Nigeria disclosed that it was aimed at reducing social norms and attitudes that help corruption thrive in Nigeria.

He explained that with effective behavioural change that instil positive values such as integrity, honesty, transparency and hard work, the current beliefs that make corruption acceptable would be adequately curtailed.

He stated that the five-year project commenced last year and listed the states where the campaign would be carried out to include; Lagos, Kano (extending activities to Jigawa), Kaduna, Enugu, Borno and Akwa Ibom as well as the FCT.

“Key activities will include capacity building for effective response to corruption and engagement with citizens to change the corruption narrative moving towards a corruption adverse mentality,” Omatseye said.

In her presentation, Executive Director of CCSI, Mrs. Babafunke Fagbemi, represented by Mrs. Precious Omonuju said the campaign’s call to action is for citizens to resist; report and discourage corrupt practices.

 

 

