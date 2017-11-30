UK firm visits Nigeria to review operations

By Zika Bobby

The quality assurance team of Kreston, a global network of independent account firms, has visited its Nigeria operation, KrestonOUC, with a view to ensuring accounting standards are adhered to in providing quality service.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos Tuesday, Robert Holland, Managing Partner, KrestonJamesCowper, UK, said they undertook the visit to carry out quality review on behalf of the global Kreston Network.

Holland said that such review ensures all Kreston accounting firms in about 110 countries operate with highest level of quality and ensuring consistency in the course of their work.

He said the visit was also to assist its Nigeria operations, headed by Andrew Uvaise, with the latest available tools and techniques, which will aid it to compete at the level of standard in service delivery.

Speaking in similar vein, a member of the UK team and partner, Alex Peal, said some recommendations have been made to the Nigeria operations with a view to making them work smarter and faster.

Uvaise, on his part, said the visit has further created confidence in its international partners, adding that this would ensure that minimum standards are applied and all rules and regulations followed in discharge of its duties.

Apart from its operation in Nigeria, Kreston also operates in Ghana, South Africa, Cameroon, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Senegal, Sudan, Togo, Morocco and 15 other African countries.