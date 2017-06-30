UK deports 28 Nigerians      

By Louis Ibah

The government of the United Kingdom (UK) yesterday deported about 28 Nigerians for breaching their immigration laws.

The deportees arrived in the country via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMlA) Lagos at about 12.13pm on board a chartered Titanic Airways with registration number AWC-761/2.

Spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, DSP Joseph Alabi, confirmed the deportation to Aviation Correspondents and said the deportees comprised 21 males and seven females.

On ground at the Lagos airport to receive the deportees were officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), the Police and officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The deportees were profiled by immigration authorities and were each given a stipend to facilitate their transportation to their respective states.