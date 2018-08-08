UK, APC, PDP, Ihedioha, others condemn NASS invasion

Yesterday’s invasion of the National Assembly by the Department of State Service (DSS), has continued to receive wide condemnation from Nigerians and the international community.

Reacting to the incident, the United Kingdom said it is closely monitoring the situation and other political developments in the country. It said it is in favour of a free, fair, credible and peaceful process and the independence of institutions.

The UK made its position known in a statement by the Press and Public Affairs Officer at the British High Commission, Abuja, Mr Joe Abuku.

“We are aware of media reports of the situation at the National Assembly this morning (yesterday).

“We’re closely monitoring the situation and other political developments in Nigeria. The United Kingdom supports a process whereby the people of Nigeria can exercise their democratic right to vote and be voted for.

“We favour a free, fair, credible and peaceful process and the independence of institutions, which allow for that,” the United Kingdom said.

Regardless, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has asked the UK to expel President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on holiday in London, over yesterday’s blockade of the National Assembly by DSS operatives.

Secondus, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Ike Abonyi, yesterday, said the president left the country for London to enable the execution of alleged anti-democratic activities aimed at undermining the nation’s democracy in his absence. He said the UK should not allow its environment serve as a haven for anti-democratic plots.

The PDP chairman noted that yesterday’s siege to the National Assembly “has cleared every doubt that the president and the All progressives Congress (APC) are out to destroy the nation’s democracy.”

He saluted the courage of the Acting President, Yemi Osibanjo, in sacking the Director General of the DSS, Lawal Daura, and called on President Buhari to resign from office immediately and pave the way for the sustenance of democracy, as it has become obvious that he has lost legitimacy.