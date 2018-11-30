The first ever Christian Festival of Arts and Creativity will hold at Chapel of Resurrection, University of Ibadan on Saturday, December 1, 2018.

Tagged: ‘Holyway Arts Festival’ and themed ‘The Story Changer’, the festival, which was put together by Holyway Christian Outreach in collaboration with Chapel of Resurrection, is the brainchild of Dr. Gbenga Dele Ajayi, a film expert and minister of the gospel. It will feature music, drama, choreography, and carol renditions among others.

Major highlights of the performances include The Visit of Edward written by Gbenga Ajayi but directed by Yemi Akintokun, and Island of Sin, which is also written and directed by Ajayi.

According to Ajayi, the festival was conceived as a yearly event to usher in the Yuletide, and uses the instrumentality of arts and creativity to discover and nurture talents as well as win souls for Christ. “Jesus Christ made use of stories and parables to illustrate his teachings and catch the attention of his listeners.

In the process, he was able to drive home his points,” the filmmaker explained.

“God has given us talents and He expects us to use the talents to glorify Him, as Jesus revealed in the parable of the talents.”