UI to admit 3,783 out of 56,172 candidates

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The University of Ibadan is set to admit 3,783, out of 56,172 candidates who chose the institution through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) for the 2017/2018 academic session.

Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), Prof Adeyinka Aderinto, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Ibadan, yesterday, said the 3,783 candidates have been recommended to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for admission.

He stated that 26,769 candidates who scored 200 and above, sat for the Post-UTME of the university and only 9,268 scored at least 50 per cent. He added that the 3,783 recommended to JAMB for admission met the approved admission criteria. Aderinto noted that admission for the 2017/2018 academic session will end this month and screening of those already issued admission letters wouod commence soon.

“The University of Ibadan is committed to mobilising students for 2017/2018 National Youth Service and to end the session (2016/2017).

“We have commenced the examinations and the students have started writing.

“We have also recommended about 3,783 candidates to JAMB for admission and we are concluding the admission process by January ending. The University of Ibadan is committed to upholding its standards in admission.

“This is what makes us who we are, in offering qualitative education to our students to be the best in Nigeria and have the capacity to compete globally.”