ALUMNI

UI Diaspora alumni honour Mrs. Okoya in UK

— 24th July 2018

The alumni of the University of Ibadan in Disapora have conferred the honour of Inspiring Executive Woman of the Year on Mrs. Folasade Okoya.

The award ceremony, which was held in far away United Kingdom, was to honour many alumni of the prestigious ivory tower who had distinguished themselves in their various chosen career paths.

Mrs. Okoya is Managing Director of Eleganza group of companies.

The London event had the ‘Who is Who’ in attendance including Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

While presenting the award to Mrs. Okoya, Emir Sanusi commended her for her philanthropy to the less privileged and for bringing smiles to faces of many downtrodden in Nigeria through the Eleganza company. The Emir, however, used the occasion to appeal to other well-meaning Nigerians, both at home and in the Diaspora, to continue to invest in the country as the Okoya family had done over the years.

In her speech at the ceremony, Mrs. Okoya expressed her appreciation to the organisers of the event, while pledging that she would continue to do her best in her capacity to help in the growth of Nigeria’s economy.

ALUMNI

Other dignatories at the event included,  a former United States Ambassador in Nigeria, Dr. Walter Carrington, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Adesola Adeduntan, CEO First Bank Nigeria, Amb. George Oguntade, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Amb. George Umo, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Vatican.

Others were Amb. Mobolaji Ogundero, Deputy Ambassador of Nigeria to Germany, Sen. Kabiru Gaya,

Sen. Barau Jibrin, Chief and Mrs. Adebutu Kensington, Mrs. Janis Kearney, a former Director of Communication at the White House and Dr.  Ola Akinboboye.

Also at the event were Prof.  Jimmy Adegoke – First Africa Climate Scientist.

 

