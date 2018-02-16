Ugwuanyi’s visionary leadership

The political consciousness of Nigerians has unarguably increased since 1999 when the present political dispensation came into force. This consciousness may be traceable to increasing access to education, especially tertiary education by a higher percentage of the populace and easy access to information through all forms of available media, especially the newspaper, magazine, radio, television and the ubiquitous social media.

Since the end of military regimes and the inauguration of participatory democracy in Nigeria, public awareness of politics has grown by leaps and bounds, thus necessitating much citizen participation in the nation’s politics. A lot of political education has made this important development possible. Since then, we have seen all manner of politicians.

Some are good and some are indeed very bad. But generally speaking, our politics is yet to match the rhythm set by the first republic politicians of 1960-1966 as well as the tone set by the second republic politicians of 1979-1983. We have always comforted ourselves with the quote credited to the late politician and one of the founding fathers of the nation, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, that “the worst civilian regime is better than the most benevolent military regime.”

From hindsight, some Nigerians will agree that we have passed through terrible civilian regimes that may not be even better than military ones. However, the issue is debatable. The Nigerian tragedy stems from the fact that both military and civilian governments have not favoured majority of Nigerian citizens. Whether under khakhi or under agbada, the masses have continued to experience inept and bad leadership. That is why ex-president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has written open letters to some of our leaders to air the masses general discontent with those in power, whether military or civilian. And because ours is a federal system of government, how governance is rated is not always the same among the six geo-political zones, especially at state level where governors hold sway.

A zonal to zonal comparison of governance since 1999 shows that some zones are indeed ahead of the South-East in terms of provision of purposeful leadership. In the South-East, we have had the good, the bad and the ugly in terms of gubernatorial leadership. During this period, the citizens of Anambra State have gotten their political rhythm right and have relatively distinguished themselves equitably well. The same can be said of Enugu and Ebonyi states respectively. Unfortunately Imo and Abia states have taken the rear position respectively. Our prayer is that they get theirs right soon like others.

Enugu since 1999 has witnessed focused development and what can be referred to as continuity in governance. It may have not been perfect, but it has lead to tremendous physical and political development of the Coal City State. From the modest beginning of Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani to great transformation of Sullivan Chime, the incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is taking Enugu to greater heights.

On assumption of office on May 29, 2015, Ugwuanyi took off from his predecessor’s 4-point agenda namely: physical infrastructure, economic expansion and employment, rural development and service delivery. The governor strongly believes that government is a continuum. He also inaugurated his visionary 4-point agenda: employment generation, social services and good governance, rural development, security and justice. He also assured the people that his administration will seamlessly marry both policies and carry the people along in his development of the state. Two and half years down the line, Gbugburu, as the governor is popularly called, has not disappointed the people. Rather he is doing more work and endearing himself to the people the more.

If what many prominent Nigerians have said and written about Ugwuanyi are considered, there is indeed no doubt that he is on the right track. Workers in the state have been promptly paid their salaries since Gbugburu came on board. The state, according to available records, does not owe workers’ salaries. It is on record that his prudent management of state resources coupled with increased internally generated revenue (IGR) has enabled the governor to meet his obligations to workers and pensioners in the state. The governor has done well on road construction, especially rural roads. He has attracted foreign investments to the state. The state is working in partnership with a Chinese Investment Company to build an industrial market in the 2000 hectares Enugu Industrial Park at the 9th Mile Corner, Enugu.

Every good work has a reward. Ugwuanyi has received so many endorsements for his second term bid that there is no point naming them here. Those endorsements are sure signs that Gburugburu is indeed doing well. The citizens know how to reward a politician that is working hard for the good of the people. They will even do the campaign and ensure that such a politician is kindly rewarded.

His bipartisan disposition has endeared him to more people in the state. His politics of inclusion is working for him. His doors are ever open to both members of his party and the opposition. He ensures that there is much security in the state. He is much involved in the development of state’s health sector. He is committed to the development of agriculture and tourism in the state. Space will not permit me to go into details of this new development. The level of infrastructural development and the development of new urban areas in the state is so much appreciated by his people.

Behind every successful man is a woman. The governor’s wife and Enugu State First Lady, Mrs. Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi, has stridently complemented the achievements of her husband with her Touch of Life Foundation. Through her project, she has uplifted the lives of men, women, children and indigent people in the state. She has also provided free cervical and breast cancer screening, enlightenment and treatment to many women and provided some men with free prostate cancer screening and care. She has also offered scholarship to orphans and children of the poor for primary and secondary education.

The overwhelming testimonies from Enugu and other places show that Ugwuanyi is running a highly focused, visionary and people-oriented government. He should not distract from that honourable path or rest on his oars for there is still more work to be done. He should continue to do more and make Enugu one of the best developed states in the country.

The people’s dream is that he should take Enugu to the next level beyond what he met on the ground. There is no doubt whatsoever that he has the vision to do so and can equally do so. The governor’s political experience, determination and the people’s support will definitely see him through.