The Sun News
Latest
18th August 2017 - How I took six bullets and survived –Charles Okocha (Igwe Tupac), actor
18th August 2017 - Women don’t take me serious –Brian Okwara
18th August 2017 - Get ready for my EP –Tiwa Savage
18th August 2017 - How I discovered Simi -Steve Babaeko
18th August 2017 - Myro wins big, drops Sugar
18th August 2017 - AGN holds peace congress in Enugu
18th August 2017 - Winners emerge in Jabulani cocktail competition
18th August 2017 - Dad influenced my hospitality career –Massimo Priore
18th August 2017 - Glo Mega Concert: Phyno, Yemi Alade dazzle Akure fans
18th August 2017 - UNILAG students shine at Africa Sings Choral concert
Home / National / Ugwuanyi: We’re partnering China to make Enugu trading hub

Ugwuanyi: We’re partnering China to make Enugu trading hub

— 18th August 2017

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi  has reiterated his administration’s vision to make the state the economic and industrial hub of the South-East region and a preferred investment destination in the country.

The governor spoke when the ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China (PRC), Mr. Zhou Pingjian, paid a courtesy visit to Government House, Enugu.

He noted that the state government was working to engage new development partners and attract more direct foreign investments to actualise the dream.

According to him, the visit offers the state and PRC,  an ample opportunity to build stronger ties and establish a more beneficial working relationship. He added that his administration is keen on sharing ideas and partnering the Chinese Embassy on ways to boost trade and improve economic relations between the Asian country and Enugu State.

“We are particularly interested in making Enugu the centre for Chinese manufactured goods in Nigeria,” Governor Ugwuanyi told the envoy and his team. We are consequently, making necessary and unrelenting efforts to sustain the business-friendly environment that already exists in the state especially through continuous investments in security, infrastructural development, environmental improvement, expansion and regularisation of social services.

“We also have about 17 potentially lucrative state-owned companies and industries dealing in diverse areas of business and production that have been listed for commercialisation or privatisation,” he said.

Ugwuanyi  told the team that the state is  endowed with natural and human resources that offer abundant investment opportunities.  The governor  also said the presence of an international passenger and cargo airport and the location of a Free Trade Zone in Enugu as well as the urbanisation initiatives of the government, provide a further boost to economic potentials and profile of the state. 

Earlier in his remarks, Mr. Zhou said it’s gratifying that Nigeria and China have a long diplomatic history, stressing the need to build on such history to mutually benefit both countries.

The envoy also noted that China was eager to make greater investments in Enugu, given the huge potential that abounds in the state, plus its importance in the South-East region, which, according to him, is home to virtually all business owners who trade with Chinese companies.

“One of my jobs has been to receive potential investors pouring into Nigeria, to share my observations with them and to encourage them to invest here,” he said, praising Ugwuanyi for creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

Post Views: 23
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 18th August 2017 at 6:10 am
    Reply

    Aba and Onitsha are trading capitals of Republic Of Biafra. Enugu is capital of Republic Of Biafra and capital of Biafran financial institutions.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Public private partnership as remedy for social housing

— 18th August 2017

Stories by Maduka Nweke, [email protected]   08034207864 Housing for all was once a slogan of the Federal Government when the public was still not aware of the pranks government officials used such things for. The slogan once tied housing for all to year 2000 to be the magical year for its actualisation but, the ceiling has…

  • Nigeria needs to redefine real estate business –Ezeokafor, estate expert

    — 18th August 2017

    By Benjamin Tochi Promise Mr. Livinus I Ezeokafor is a real estate professional. He has done a lot of projects as well as consultancy services for several years. In this interview, he spoke on a wide range of issues relating to the built environment. According to him, with Nigerians groaning under the high cost of…

  • Ups and downs of underground building

    — 18th August 2017

    Lure of underground living Has the idea of living in an underground home tempted you? If so, you’re part of a growing minority. More and more people, worldwide, have already or plan to build an earth-sheltered or earth-bermed home. Earth-sheltered homes usually have their tops and sides completely covered with earth, while earth-bermed homes usually…

  • Stakeholders to chart new course for real estate

    — 18th August 2017

    By Maduka Nweke  Stakeholders in the real estate industry will on September 20, gather at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos to chart a new course for the built industry. The stakeholders under the platform, ‘2017 Nigeria Real Estate Summit’ will brainstorm to deepen on-going discussions, stimulate measurable actions and provide the most inclusive and sweeping answers…

  • Why opposition has no place in Akwa Ibom -Deputy gov

    — 18th August 2017

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja Akwa Ibom State Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo is highly experienced in government; he returned from Cross River as pioneer commissioner for Information when Akwa Ibom was created 30 years ago. He speaks on his relationship with Governor Udom Emmanuel, agitation for restructuring, opposition politics and disaster preparedness in the state among…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share