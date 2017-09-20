Ugwuanyi urged to revive Rangers FC

A South Africa-based sports philanthropist, Ephraim Onodu, has urged Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to revive Rangers International FC and bring the club back to winning ways.

Rangers finished 13th with 53 points in the just concluded 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Onodu, who sponsors the African Unity Soccer tournament, said in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, that the defending champions of the league disappointed many fans in the just concluded season.

“ Rangers struggled to survive relegation during the league. It came at a time the club won the league after 32 years and expectations were high.

“ Many supporters of the club were not happy with the club`s outings during the football season.

“ I commend the governor for the drastic measures taken so far to turn around the fortunes of the club,” he said.

Onodu also said that Ugwuanyi had demonstrated his love for sports with the massive support given to sportsmen and women in the state.

“ It is on record that the governor sponsored the coal city games after many years of neglect while Rangers won the league after 32 years.

“ Rangers FC is an institution to the people of the South East Zone. The team took the Nigerian football scene by storm and has remained steadfast since its inception,” he said.

Onodu said that die-hard supporters of the club were eager to see a new and reinvigorated team for the 2017/2018 football season.

“We appeal to the governor to ensure that Rangers bounces back to winning ways and put smiles on the faces of its numerous supporters.

“ We still believe in the Rangers popular slogan, “ never say die until the game is over,” he said. (NAN)