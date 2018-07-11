Ugwuanyi has transformed Enugu with meagre resources – UNTH Board Chair

Chairman of the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) board, Enugu, Alhaji Suleman Umar, has eulogised the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for the visible transformation his administration has brought to the state despite meagre resources at his disposal.

Umar, who spoke when he led management and members of UNTH board on a courtesy visit to the Government House, Enugu, described Ugwuanyi as an “action governor” whose humility remains a shining example for holders of public office.

Commending the governor for granting them audience at a very short notice, he said: “I have seen for myself that you are an achiever. You have achieved so much with the meagre resources at your disposal. While coming here, I saw a lot of your monumental achievements in road construction, serene environment and could feel the peace you have enthroned. I’m very impressed with what I saw in Enugu. I have no doubt your second term is guaranteed from what I have seen. I wish there could be a change in the constitution, so you can go for a third term.”

He further assured Ugwuanyi of the hospital’s willingness to assist the state towards the provision of adequate healthcare for the people. “UNTH has enough doctors who are ready to assist your administration anytime you call on us,” he said.

In his response, the governor thanked the delegation for the visit and said it offers an ample opportunity to explore areas of cooperation for mutual benefits.