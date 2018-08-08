– The Sun News
Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

Ugwuanyi seeks equity, fairness in siting of projects

— 8th August 2018

Magnus Eze, Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has attributed the cries of marginalisation in parts of the country to the concentration of government projects in some areas and paying little attention to others.

Ugwuanyi, who reiterated the importance of even and balanced development to engendering mass participation for collective societal progress also vowed to tackle concerns and challenges posed by urbanisation in the state capital.

He spoke at Government House, Enugu, during a town hall meeting with Oguiyi Nike and Umunevo Nike autonomous communities of Enugu North Local Government Area of the state.

“Each and every section of this state has its peculiar potential, which God has endowed them with. We cannot  fully maximise these potential and opportunities if, as leaders, we fail to take a holistic look at harnessing these opportunities and endowments for the uplift of the people and by extension, for the common good of the state,” he stated.

READ ALSO IPOB supports referendum, not restructuring

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi called on the people to sustain their predisposition  to peace, adding that the prevailing safe and secure atmosphere in the state was an impetus for economic prosperity.

He stated that crises-prone environment, leaves power in the hands of a few strong men whose interests and intentions are against the  common good, stressing that with the peace that existed between the indigenous people of Oguiyi Nike and others, the Enugu capital city will continue to be economically viable.

Responding on behalf of the two autonomous communities, Chairman Oguiyi Nike Town Union, Emeka Ede, expressed appreciation to the government for its commitment to the welfare of all segments of the state and urged his people to  always support the developmental policies and programmes of the governor.

He also praised the rare strides of the governor in the infrastructure revamp of the state and gave the commitment of his people to continue to uphold peace.

