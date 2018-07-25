– The Sun News
Ugwuanyi, Makarfi to bag ethics leadership award in UNN

— 25th July 2018

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and a former governor of Kaduna State, Sen. Ahmed  Makarfi will, on Wednesday, be honoured with Ethic Leadership Award by University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

Director of Strategic Contacts, Ethics and Publication (STRACEP), Dr. Casmire  Ani, disclosed this to newsmen in Nsukka, on Tuesday, he said this was because of the ethical leadership and value the awardees  have demonstrated.

“We are giving them the award because they have distinguished themselves. Enugu State under Ugwuanyi has witnessed transformations the same happened in Kaduna under Makarfi administration because they are  leaders that possess ethics and values.”

Ani said that the keynote address would be delivered by Prof. Demeian Opata of the department of English of the institution,  who believed much in cultural ethics and values, as a way to tackle moral decadence and corruption in the society.

“His lecture will focus on how ethics will help to make skill and leadership productive so as to transform the society ,” Ani said.

The Director also said Sir Chikwe Udensi, the Interpol Consultant in Nigeria, would speak on ethics and values as it concerns security.

The event would be at the Princess Alexandra Auditorium  UNN  by 11:00a.m. and the theme of the conference is ‘From a Soiled Hand to Oil Mouth’.

