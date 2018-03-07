The Sun News
Ugwuanyi inaugurates Ogbete Main Market access road

Ugwuanyi inaugurates Ogbete Main Market access road

— 7th March 2018

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday inaugurated Ogbete Main Market  access road and a mini parking lot rehabilitated by his administration to improve the standard of the commercial area and enhance business activities.

Inaugurating the road, Governor Ugwuanyi, who acknowledged cheers from the traders, noted that the project was in keeping with the promise he made during his campaign, adding that his administration had carried out other interventions towards the development of the market.

The governor recalled the difficulty he encountered accessing the Holy Ghost Cathedral, Enugu, for a thanksgiving Mass, a day after his inauguration because of the deplorable condition of the Ogbete Main Market-Holy Ghost Cathedral dual carriageway. He said his administration’s prompt intervention on the road addressed the ugly situation.

“Today, I’m happy that I entered Ogbete Main Market without gridlock. I can see that you people are happy too, and to the glory of God, there is peace here,” Ugwuanyi said.

The governor said Enugu State has been a reference point for peace and security because “the state is in the hands of God. He noted that when 27 states were unable to pay workers’ salaries, owing to the nation’s economic challenges, his administration was able to pay to reactivate the economy of the state. Ugwuanyi, who assisted 30 owners of the burnt corn-mill shops at the market with N3 million, informed the traders of the recently re-launched empowerment scheme for them. He revealed that the package was doubled to accommodate additional 100 winners every month with 17 other markets added to the existing 37 to ensure more traders benefit, accordingly.

