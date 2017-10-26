Ugwuanyi honours another Enugu indigene with 9 A1s in WAEC

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has honoured another indigene of the state, a 16-year-old student of Dowen College, Lagos, Miss Nnenna Eneh, who scored A1 in nine subjects, in the 2017 West African School Certificate (WASC) examination.

Enugu State Government had recently honoured Miss Cynthia Chinecherem Ali, the best graduating student of Shalom Academy Nsukka in 2017, who had the same result, in recognition of her outstanding academic performance.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting with members of the State Executive Council, Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uchenna Eze, who was accompanied by his counterpart in the Ministry of Information, Mr. Ogbuagu Anikwe and the student’s father, Mr. Fidelis Eneh, said Ugwuanyi expressed delight at Miss Eneh’s brilliant performance, and added that the state government was thrilled by the number of its indigenes “doing wonderfully well” in academics.

The commissioner disclosed that the state government honoured her with a cash gift and certificate of recognition as an ambassador of Enugu State, stating that the gesture will motivate her further to do better in her future endeavours, as well as spur other young ones to work harder.

The EXCO approved a cash award and there will be a certificate of honour bearing His Excellency’s seal,” Prof. Eze said.

In her response, Miss Eneh, who was represented by her father, said she was “extremely delighted with the honour and thanked the governor for his commitment towards qualitative and affordable education in the state.

Mr. Eneh, regretted the absence of his daughter at the event, explaining that she would have loved to be present to personally receive the award but had travelled out of the country to further her education.