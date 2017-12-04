The Sun News
Latest
4th December 2017 - Ugwuanyi flags off work on 4 more rural roads
4th December 2017 - Gunmen kill 11 in Plateau
4th December 2017 - Court remands trader, Kano business woman for cloning Eva products
4th December 2017 - Stop giving phone numbers to unknown persons, DSS warns
4th December 2017 - FG to consider police reform
4th December 2017 - Atiku formally joins PDP, says APC has let Nigerians down
4th December 2017 - IBB: PDP national chair position shouldn’t be for highest bidder
4th December 2017 - CBN spends over N3trn in 8 years bailing out banks
4th December 2017 - Terror attack alert: Abuja is safe, FG counters US, UK
4th December 2017 - Maritime Academy not birthright of Oron people –Alalade, Merchant Navy boss
Home / National / Ugwuanyi flags off work on 4 more rural roads

Ugwuanyi flags off work on 4 more rural roads

— 4th December 2017

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has flagged off construction of four additional rural roads in the state.

About 10 kilometres distance would be covered in this latest set of roads awarded for construction and they will cost the government about N1 billion.  

 In the same vein,  the state executive council has approved the construction of five fire stations in  five council areas of the state in furtherance of the desire of the Ugwuanyi administration to save lives and property.

Already, work has commenced on the four roads which include Obollo Eke Junction-Agala-Okpaligbo Junction, Ohom Orba-Amajioka-Umuikeoha-Agu Orba, and Okpu Agu Orba Road both  in Udenu Local Government Area of the state.

Others include Ogurute-Mkpamute-Igogoro- Ikpamodo-Okpo-Amaja Road (phase 1), Ogurute-Umuogbo Ulo-Isiugwu-Umuopu-Ette Road (phase 1), in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state.

Also, the State Executive Council has approved release of funds for the construction of fire stations in Udi, Udenu, Nkanu West, Oji River and Igbo-Eze North local government areas of the state to contain fire outbreaks.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony at Igbo- Eze North Local Government Area, the governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Greg Nnaji, said it is the cardinal objective of this administration to reach the rural areas and extend access to the locals through construction of quality roads and provision of other basic infrastructures in the rural areas. 

He said the state government has worked out a template for the contracts and has fully mobilised contractors to sites..

adding that there is clear weather window for construction to guarantee speedy completion of the projects.

He further stated that “the roads are standard single-carriage roads that would traverse our communities to provide access, mobility and economic value”, assuring that his ministry would ensure that every contract would be executed in line with the specifications.

While shedding light on the construction of fire stations in  the five local government councils, Engr. Nnaji said, “His Excellency the governor has approved the construction of modern-facility fire stations in 9th Mile, Igbo-Eze North, Oji River, Orba and Agbani. 

“As we speak now, funds have been released to the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure for the construction of these stations with immediate effect.

“Our governor, right from the time he was in the House of the Representatives has had the interest of the people at heart, so we should continue to pray for his administration to ensure the continuity of the dividends of democracy being enjoyed in the state today,” he said.

Some stakeholders and politica leaders who wutnessed tge flagoff ceremonies expressed their appreciation for the projects and applauded the governor for being a symbol of good governance in the entire country.

Engr. Nnaji earlier led the government functionaries to monitor the rehabilitation of Ebenyi Bridge in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of the state with the contractor assuring that the multi-million naira project would be delivered in the first quarter of next year.

It could be recalled that the Enugu State Government recently approved the sum of N1.5b for the rehabilitation of 14 urban and rural roads.

 

 

Post Views: 11
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ugwuanyi flags off work on 4 more rural roads

— 4th December 2017

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has flagged off construction of four additional rural roads in the state. About 10 kilometres distance would be covered in this latest set of roads awarded for construction and they will cost the government about N1 billion.    In the same vein,  the state executive council has approved the construction…

  • Gunmen kill 11 in Plateau

    — 4th December 2017

    From Gyang Bere, Jos No fewer than 11 persons were ambushed and gruesomely killed by suspected herdsmen at Diyan junction, in Rim District, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State. Daily Sun gathered that the killings, which occurred in the late hours of Tuesday, left nine persons dead on the spot, while two others died…

  • Court remands trader, Kano business woman for cloning Eva products

    — 4th December 2017

    From Desmond Mgboh, Kano A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has remanded one Mr.  Taju Ayagi and a Kano-based business woman, Mrs. Stella Ogochukwu, for allegedly cloning and distributing products belonging to a Lagos-based company, Eva Complexion Care Soap Products. The court, presided over by Justice Jude Kanyion Dagat, ordered the accused persons be…

  • Stop giving phone numbers to unknown persons, DSS warns

    — 4th December 2017

    From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Worried by many crimes being carried out with phone, the Department for State Service (DSS) has warned the public to stop  disclosing sensitive information, including telephone numbers, to unknown persons. The Deputy Director of the DSS in-charge of Security in Anambra State, Mr. Yekini Ishola, who gave the warning in Awka,…

  • FG to consider police reform

    — 4th December 2017

    • Moves to end production of International Passports abroad From Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja The Federal Government is planning a far-reaching reforms of the Nigerian Police, Daily Sun learnt yesterday. Also the government is planning to domesticate the production of International Passports, with the possibility of increasing the fee. Daily Sun gathered that a draft of…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share