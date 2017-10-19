The Sun News
Latest
19th October 2017 - Ugwuanyi flags off urbanisation project at Awgu
19th October 2017 - IPOB ban’ll guarantee peaceful polls in Anambra –IGP
19th October 2017 - Panic in Rivers community over chicken pox outbreak
19th October 2017 - Indicted judge loses bid to stop sack
19th October 2017 - Govt to establish cancer wards in federal tertiary institutions
19th October 2017 - FG to increase taxes on tobacco to check smuggling, abuse
19th October 2017 - NNPC ’ll stimulate economic growth, says Baru
19th October 2017 - ICPC seeks rural communities’ support in anti-graft war
19th October 2017 - Tony Nwoye, face of achievement, hope – Chukwuelue
19th October 2017 - Group solicits senatorial seat for Ibesikpo-Asutan constituency
Home / National / Ugwuanyi flags off urbanisation project at Awgu

Ugwuanyi flags off urbanisation project at Awgu

— 19th October 2017

In keeping with his promise to create more urban centres for socio-economic expansion and recovery, Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, flagged off a N358 million development project at Mgbowo junction (Aki na ukwa), recently approved by the state executive council.

The multi-purpose project, which will serve as a gateway to the state capital through Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway, has solar-powered street lights, road network, drainage system and a police post to enhance the security of the area.

Flagging off the project, Ugwuanyi explained that it was in line with his administration’s urban renewal vision. He added that it would engender socio-economic development of the council area in particular, and the state in general, as well as give the state’s gateway a facelift.

The governor disclosed that the project would be executed in line with international best practices, and appealed to the people of the area to cooperate with the construction company handling the work, by respecting the rules and building standard.

He noted that his administration has given special attention to Awgu Local Government Area, such as the ongoing rehabilitation of Awgu town road and relocation of Enugu State College of Education, Technical, from Enugu to Ihe, with a vision to making it a full-fledged university.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Transition Committee Chairman of Awgu Local Government Area,  Ugonna Ibe, appreciated the governor for his special interest in the council area, saying that the project would turn around the economic activities for the benefit of the people of the area and the state at large. He assured the governor that the people of Awgu would continue to support his administration and vote massively for him in 2019.

In his remark, the member representing Awgu/Aninri/ Oji River Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Tobi Okechukwu, while thanking the governor for the project, said that it, “means a lot to our people” and would bring empowerment as well as create the enabling environment for business to thrive in the area.

He pleaded with the people of the area to maintain and protect the project after the execution, stressing that “the economic benefits are overwhelming.”

The state’s commissioner for works and infrastructure, Greg Nnaji, stated that the project was awarded to Bambo International Limited at the sum of N358 million, for a duration of 6 months, assuring that his ministry would maintain due diligence to ensure that quality work was delivered.

Responding, the contractor, Jonathan Ivoke, stated that the urbanisation of Awgu LGA was in line with the governor’s vision for socio-economic expansion, promising that the company would deliver quality job in record time.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ugwuanyi flags off urbanisation project at Awgu

— 19th October 2017

In keeping with his promise to create more urban centres for socio-economic expansion and recovery, Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, flagged off a N358 million development project at Mgbowo junction (Aki na ukwa), recently approved by the state executive council. The multi-purpose project, which will serve as a gateway to the state capital through…

  • IPOB ban’ll guarantee peaceful polls in Anambra –IGP

    — 19th October 2017

    From Molly Kilete, Abuja Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has said with the proscription of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), the upcoming governorship elections in Anambra state would be peaceful. The IGP had earlier attributed the peace being experienced in the South East to IPOB proscription, which he said was responsible for…

  • Panic in Rivers community over chicken pox outbreak

    — 19th October 2017

    From Tony John, Port Harcourt It seems to be double trouble for Okujagu-Ama community in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State. At a time when the state government is making efforts to contain any outbreak of monkey pox, which has affected some states in the Niger Delta, no less than 15 people are said…

  • Indicted judge loses bid to stop sack

    — 19th October 2017

    Justice Gladys Olotu, of the Federal High Court, who was indicted for dereliction of duty and subsequently  recommended for compulsory retirement, has lost a legal battle to retain her seat. Justice Olotu had approached the National Industrial Court (NIC) to stop President Muhammad Buhari from acting on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC)…

  • Govt to establish cancer wards in federal tertiary institutions

    — 19th October 2017

    The Federal Government says it will establish dedicated cancer chemotherapy wards in nine federal tertiary institutions in the country. Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, disclosed this in Akure, Ondo State, at the 3rd International Symposium and 20th anniversary of Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), yesterday. Represented by Dr. Victor Adetiloye, the Chief Medical…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share