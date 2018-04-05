Ugwuanyi flags off Nkwo Inyi-Akpugoeze- Anambra Border Road

•APC chieftain, others praise gov

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday flagged off Nkwo Inyi-Akpugoeze Road in Oji River Local Government Area of the state.

The road is among the N1.170 billion road projects recently awarded by the state government.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Oji River Local Government Area, Chief Gbazueagu Nweke Gbazueagu, and other stakeholders in the council area, such as Senator Hyde Onuaguluchi, poured encomiums on the state governor for his uncommon leadership qualities anchored on vision, humility, good governance and respect for everyone, irrespective of political leanings.

Senator Onuaguluchi, while expressing delight over the commencement of work on the “abandoned” road, described Ugwuanyi as an “epitome of humility” and “God’s gift” to the people of the state.

The former Senator added that Ugwuanyi has “brought peace to this state” and “humility to government,” stressing that the last time he experienced such humility was when another Nsukka man, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, was governor of the state.

Senator Onuaguluchi commended the governor for entrenching peace and good governance in the state, saying he (Ugwuanyi) is “clinically” implementing a blueprint for the rapid growth and development of Enugu State and “should be allowed to finish his assignment from God.

Chief Gbazueagu, who described governor Ugwuanyi as “my friend and brother,” also applauded the governor’s decision to construct and complete the road for the people of Akpugoeze, who he described as “the most neglected and deprived people in Enugu State.”

The APC chieftain, while maintaining that Governor Ugwuanyi is a leader who makes promises and fulfills them, regretted that the road was “awarded and abandoned by past administration. “Today, you have tarred it for us, it is over.”

He said what is paramount in Enugu State at the moment is not party politics, but how to galvanize resources to develop the state in the overall interest of the people of the state. Gbazuagu said he is still in politics basically to ensure that the deplorable road is constructed.