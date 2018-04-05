The Sun News
Latest
5th April 2018 - Ugwuanyi flags off Nkwo Inyi-Akpugoeze- Anambra Border Road
5th April 2018 - You’re wrong, Okorocha tells VON DG
5th April 2018 - Why Bayelsa residents must pay tax –Govt
5th April 2018 - 30% Nigerian girls aged 15-19 married –UNESCO
5th April 2018 - Obaseki sacks commissioner, GM
5th April 2018 - Police destroy gun factory, recover 146 rifles in Ebonyi
5th April 2018 - APC govs shop for new chairman
5th April 2018 - Presidency boasts over Buhari’s achievement
5th April 2018 - MPC retains interest rate, 2 other ratios
5th April 2018 - US, UK envoys visit Otedola, hold talks on economy
Home / National / Ugwuanyi flags off Nkwo Inyi-Akpugoeze- Anambra Border Road
Ugwuanyi community

Ugwuanyi flags off Nkwo Inyi-Akpugoeze- Anambra Border Road

— 5th April 2018

•APC chieftain, others praise gov

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday flagged off Nkwo Inyi-Akpugoeze Road in Oji River Local Government Area of the state.

The road is among the N1.170 billion road projects recently awarded by the state government.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony,  a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Oji River Local Government Area, Chief Gbazueagu Nweke Gbazueagu, and other stakeholders in the council area, such as Senator Hyde Onuaguluchi, poured encomiums on the state governor for his uncommon leadership qualities anchored on vision, humility, good governance and respect for everyone, irrespective of political leanings.

Senator Onuaguluchi, while expressing delight over the commencement of work on the “abandoned” road, described Ugwuanyi as an “epitome of humility” and “God’s gift” to the people of the state.

The former Senator added that Ugwuanyi has “brought peace to this state” and “humility to government,” stressing that the last time he experienced such humility was when another Nsukka man, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, was governor of the state.

Senator Onuaguluchi commended the governor for entrenching peace and good governance in the state, saying he (Ugwuanyi) is “clinically” implementing a blueprint for the rapid growth and development of Enugu State and “should be allowed to finish his assignment from God.

Chief Gbazueagu, who described governor Ugwuanyi as “my friend and brother,” also applauded the governor’s decision to construct and complete the road for the people of Akpugoeze, who he described as “the most neglected and deprived people  in Enugu State.”

The APC chieftain, while maintaining  that Governor Ugwuanyi is a leader who makes promises and fulfills them, regretted that the road was “awarded and abandoned by past administration. “Today, you have tarred it for us, it is over.”

He said what is paramount in Enugu State at the moment is not party politics, but how to galvanize resources to develop the state in the overall interest of the people of the state. Gbazuagu said he is still in politics basically to ensure that the deplorable road is constructed.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ugwuanyi community

Ugwuanyi flags off Nkwo Inyi-Akpugoeze- Anambra Border Road

— 5th April 2018

•APC chieftain, others praise gov Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday flagged off Nkwo Inyi-Akpugoeze Road in Oji River Local Government Area of the state. The road is among the N1.170 billion road projects recently awarded by the state government. Speaking during the flag-off ceremony,  a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Oji…

  • You’re wrong, Okorocha tells VON DG

    — 5th April 2018

    •I only appealed to gov, says Okechukwu George Onyejiuwa, Owerri; Raphael Ede, Enugu Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has faulted the claim of the Director General of Voice of Nigeria( VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, that he is pitting the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) with the Catholic Church in Imo State. Okorocha labelled the…

  • Why Bayelsa residents must pay tax –Govt

    — 5th April 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (retd.), has reiterated the need for indigenes of the state and others residents to pay taxes. He said it is only then,  that the people could hold the state government accountable. According to him, the administration of Governor Seriake Dickson believes strongly in accountability…

  • 30% Nigerian girls aged 15-19 married –UNESCO

    — 5th April 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja The United Nation Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has said 30 percent of Nigerian girls between the age of 15 and 19 are currently married.    The report also revealed that 14 percent of poorest females and 27 percent of poorest males respectively, completed primary school. UNESCO’s Global Education Monitoring (GEM)…

  • Obaseki sacks commissioner, GM

    — 5th April 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has sacked his Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Mr. Reginald Okun. The governor also retired the General Manager, Edo State Waste Management Board, Mr. Aiyamenkue Akonofua, yesterday, just as he directed that the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs. Obahiagbon  be redeployed. In a statement by Secretary…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share