Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu for ESUT 32 years alumni anniversary

By Gabriel Dike

Prominent Nigerians including the Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Deputy Senate President, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu and Chairman Board of Directors, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Ernest Ebi, are expected to grace the 32 years anniversary of the Faculty of Management Sciences of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT). The alumni will use the occasion to celebrate and honour some outstanding members for their achievements and contributions to society at the homecoming and reunion. The event will hold in Enugu on Thursday, October 26, 2017, with the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo as the chairman while Ekweremadu and Ebi are expected to speak at the anniversary. The main event will feature awards to Governor Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Speaker, Chief Edward Ubosi, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, and other leaders and technocrats.

According to the Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, Prof. Fred Eze, the faculty established in 1985 and has the departments of Accountancy, Banking & Finance, Business Administration, Co-operatives & Rural development, Insurance & Risk Management, Marketing, Public Administration and Mass Communication. He explained that 32 years existence of the faculty has produced leaders in top government and managers who occupy strategic positions in both the private and public sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Prof. Ike Ndolo, chairman of the homecoming and reunion committee, stated that the idea of the event is to celebrate the alumni in their various capacities and investments in national development, offer them the opportunity of a reunion and also reconnect with the university from where they earned their fruits, under the leadership of Prof. Luke Okechukwu Anike, Vice Chancellor and chief host.