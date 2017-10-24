The Sun News
Latest
24th October 2017 - Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu for ESUT 32 years alumni anniversary
24th October 2017 - NUT boss tasks teachers on ICT benefits in learning
24th October 2017 - Ighodalo decries poor education sector
24th October 2017 - Obiageli Precious 08167016049
23rd October 2017 - Southern Governors Forum demands devolution of powers
23rd October 2017 - BREAKING: HoS Oyo-Ita submits report on Maina
23rd October 2017 - Cristiano Ronaldo named FIFA best player 2017
23rd October 2017 - Best FIFA Football Awards 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi battle it out for top prize
23rd October 2017 - Libyan PM calls for prompt return of Spanish Embassy
23rd October 2017 - Buhari’s sack of Maina, an afterthought – Fayose
Home / Education Review / Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu for ESUT 32 years alumni anniversary

Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu for ESUT 32 years alumni anniversary

— 24th October 2017

By Gabriel Dike

Prominent Nigerians including the Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Deputy Senate President, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu and Chairman Board of Directors, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Ernest Ebi, are expected to grace the 32 years anniversary of the Faculty of Management Sciences of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT). The alumni will use the occasion to celebrate and honour some outstanding members for their achievements and contributions to society at the homecoming and reunion. The event will hold in Enugu on Thursday, October 26, 2017, with the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo as the chairman while Ekweremadu and Ebi are expected to speak at the anniversary. The main event will feature awards to Governor Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Speaker, Chief Edward Ubosi, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, and other leaders and technocrats.
According to the Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, Prof. Fred Eze, the faculty established in 1985 and has the departments of Accountancy, Banking & Finance, Business Administration, Co-operatives & Rural development, Insurance & Risk Management, Marketing, Public Administration and Mass Communication. He explained that 32 years existence of the faculty has produced leaders in top government and managers who occupy strategic positions in both the private and public sectors of the Nigerian economy.
Prof. Ike Ndolo, chairman of the homecoming and reunion committee, stated that the idea of the event is to celebrate the alumni in their various capacities and investments in national development, offer them the opportunity of a reunion and also reconnect with the university from where they earned their fruits, under the leadership of Prof. Luke Okechukwu Anike, Vice Chancellor and chief host.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Southern Governors Forum demands devolution of powers

— 23rd October 2017

..Apppoints Ambode chairman, Umahi, Dickson co-chairmen ..Okorocha absent By Chinelo Obogo The Southern Governors Forum (SGF), has given a definite support in unison to the calls for deovultion of powers and true federalism. This was part of the resolution it adopted Monday at the end of its summit which held at the State House, Lagos….

  • BREAKING: HoS Oyo-Ita submits report on Maina

    — 23rd October 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive has submitted a report on the recall of former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina. Buhari had in a memo on Monday demanded a full report…

  • Cristiano Ronaldo named FIFA best player 2017

    — 23rd October 2017

    The Real Madrid player, Cristiano Ronaldo, has clinched  the top award as the best FIFA men’s player for 2017 ahead of his bitter rival Lionel Messi. Speaking after receiving the award, Ronaldo described the event as a great moment of his life, especially his to emergance as the best player in the world The Real…

  • Best FIFA Football Awards 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi battle it out for top prize

    — 23rd October 2017

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to battle it out for the main prize at the Best FIFA Football Awards. Portuguese superstar Ronaldo won the prestigious gong last year and is the favourite to retain the award. The stars of football will come together in London on Monday with a number of other prizes…

  • Buhari’s sack of Maina, an afterthought – Fayose

    — 23rd October 2017

    Fayose calls for his arrest, prosecution Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive for the immediate disengagement of former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr Abdulrasheed Maina, as an afterthought. He said: “The president only acted to save his face from the global embarrassment caused him…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share