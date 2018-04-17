Ugwuanyi disburses N5m to another 171 communities for devt

•Royal fathers endorse gov’s re-election

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in continuation of his administration’s “One community, one project” scheme, has handed over cheques of N5 million each to another batch of 171 autonomous communities.

These communities have met the requirements for the release of funds to carry out development projects of their choice.

The scheme is an extensive rural development initiative of the Ugwuanyi administration, aimed at ensuring that development reaches the 450 autonomous communities in the state, with a dedicated N10 million for each community, to address her pressing and peculiar development needs.

Consequently, the State Executive Council approved the scheme and earmarked N2.25 billion for 450 autonomous communities in the state, as the first tranche of the N10 million for every community, for the execution of development projects of their choice.

Recently, N5 million was disbursed to 118 autonomous communities that had fulfilled the requirements for the release of the funds.

Last weekend, Governor Ugwuanyi was at Ibagwa Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area, to inaugurate projects executed by the community with the first tranche of N5million, which was earlier disbursed to 118 communities.

In a related development, traditional rulers from Udenu, the home council of Ugwuanyi, also paid a solidarity visit to the governor at the Government House, Enugu, where they reaffirmed their earlier endorsement for his re-election in 2019.

The royal fathers, who were accompanied by the presidents general of town unions and political office holders, among other stakeholders, commended the governor for his peace and good governance initiatives as well as his giant development strides across the state, declaring: “We are proud and solidly behind you, and Udenu Local Government Area is, also, behind you.”

Presenting the N5 million cheques to another batch of 171 communities, the governor commended “the communities that have, so far, used or are using their own funds to execute meaningful projects for the benefit of their people.

He expressed confidence that the new set of communities that received their funds, would equally deploy the resources judiciously .