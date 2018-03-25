The Sun News
Latest
25th March 2018 - Ugwuanyi deserves second term –Nwodo
25th March 2018 - Restructuring: IPOB spits fire
25th March 2018 - 2023: Igbo presidency possible under Buhari says APC
25th March 2018 - Paternity swap
25th March 2018 - 2019: Nigerians proffer solutions to political thuggery
25th March 2018 - Delayed passage of 2018 budget: Implications for the economy
25th March 2018 - 2019: ACF, NEF, others pass vote of no confidence on Buhari, Northern politicians
25th March 2018 - Dapchi: Shake-up in Army
25th March 2018 - We won’t allow Nigeria to collapse – Southern leaders
25th March 2018 - 2019: I’ll contest against Buhari – Olufunmilade, ex-APC chieftain
Home / Politics / Ugwuanyi deserves second term –Nwodo

Ugwuanyi deserves second term –Nwodo

— 25th March 2018

The former Governor of old Enugu State and National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo has extolled the leadership virtues of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, describing him as a “fantastic manager” of the state’s resources to positively touch the lives of the people.

Dr. Nwodo also said that Gov. Ugwuanyi is a leader who fears God and cares for the people especially the lowly and less-privileged, stressing that he deserves a second term in office.

The PDP former national chairman spoke during the well attended civic reception organized in honour of Gov. Ugwuanyi by the people of Uzo Uwani local government area in recognition of peace and good governance in Enugu State, and inauguration of Gburugburu Movement in the council area.

Dr. Nwodo, who listed the remarkable achievements of Gov. Ugwuanyi in Enugu State in spite of meager resources of the state, maintained that there is every reason for the governor’s re-election in 2019, saying: “We have a good export not only to Enugu State but also to Nigeria”.

He therefore, urged the people of the area and Enugu State at large to take the message to their domains for them to continue to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Also speaking, a renowned Senior Advocate of Nigeria from the council area, Ofodile Okafor also applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for his outstanding leadership qualities, saying: “I have seen a character who has affected me”.

Okafor added that the governor has “done very well in office” and is also “a man who is leading his people in honesty and transparency”.

According to him, “I don’t need anything from the government. But I m here to say the truth as it is. He (Ugwuanyi) has put smiles on the faces of the people. Our governor is doing very well and that is why the whole of Enugu State is behind him”.

Another speaker from the council area, Hon. Oliver Odenigbo, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the past,  equally commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for entrenching peace and good governance in the state, disclosing: “Today, we are witnessing great dividends of democracy in Enugu State and enjoying the goodness of Governor Ugwuanyi”.

Earlier in his opening address, the Executive Chairman of Uzo Uwani LGA, Hon. Fidelis Ani, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for his “sterling performance” in the state, especially in the areas of peace, security and provision of critical infrastructure.

“In the area of critical infrastructure, Your Excellency’s caterpillar revolution has made visible impact in these communities in Uzo Uwani – Ugbene, Abbi, Nimbo, Igga, Asaba, Ojjor and  repair of collapsed bridge at Asaba and other people-oriented projects”, the council chairmen stated.

In his remark, the Director-General of the Gburugburu Movement, Uzo Uwani LGA, Dr. Steve Okolo, stated that it was because of the numerous achievements of Gov. Ugwuanyi in the state that the people of the area “resolved to be part of this moving train – the Gburugburu Movement”.

Other speakers, such as Senator Chukwuka Utazi of Enugu North Senatorial District, Hon. Princess Stella Ngwu who represents Igbo Etiti/Uzo Uwani in the Federal House of Representatives, Chief Maxi Ukuta, etc, lauded the good works of the governor in Enugu State and called for the continued support of the people for him to render more selfless service in the state.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who thanked God for His grace to entrench peace and good governance in the state, also appreciated the people of the area for their support, solidarity, goodwill and prayers.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ugwuanyi deserves second term –Nwodo

— 25th March 2018

The former Governor of old Enugu State and National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo has extolled the leadership virtues of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, describing him as a “fantastic manager” of the state’s resources to positively touch the lives of the people. Dr. Nwodo also said that Gov….

  • Restructuring: IPOB spits fire

    — 25th March 2018

    …Vows to disrupt any meeting on it in Igbo land •Blasts Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Amaechi on 2019 Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has lambasted the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for insisting on restructuring, describing the entity as ‘already collapsed country.’   While reiterating its commitment to a referendum for Biafra exit,…

  • 2023: Igbo presidency possible under Buhari says APC

    — 25th March 2018

    …As Onu, Elechi, 23 other bag awards in Ebonyi Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, said that it had mapped out key strategies which would enable it sweep out the opposition political parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) out of the South-east and South-south regions in 2019. It stated that Nigerians…

  • 2019: Nigerians proffer solutions to political thuggery

    — 25th March 2018

    Onyedika Agbedo Ahead of the 2019 general elections, indications have emerged that the task of providing a conducive atmosphere for the conduct of a free, fair and peaceful election would be a daunting one for the Nigerian Police Force. The allegation of gun-running and breeding of thugs recently leveled against a serving senator is a…

  • Delayed passage of 2018 budget: Implications for the economy

    — 25th March 2018

    Omoniyi Salaudeen The news released by the National Assembly that the 2018 Appropriation Bill will not be passed until heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies appear in the hallowed chamber to defend their budget proposals is not a cheering one. Rather, it has heightened apprehension among the organized private sector and other business concerns especially…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share