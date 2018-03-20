The Sun News
Ugwuanyi committed to affordable housing, says ESHDC boss

Ugwuanyi committed to affordable housing, says ESHDC boss

— 20th March 2018

The Management of Enugu State Housing Development Corporation (ESHDC), yesterday, unveiled its in-house quarterly Magazine, Housing Tide, following the corporation’s commitment to propagate the housing policy of Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi,  towards providing affordable housing for the people.

The 52-page magazine, which is the authoritative source of the corporation’s information, especially in the areas of subsisting houses and location of serviced plot for sale, according to the General Manager, Chukwuemelie Agu, was part of the innovative measures adopted to project and promote the good works of the governor in other spheres of the economy.

He said Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration, through the corporation, has done a lot in housing estates such as Citadel, Heritage, WTC, Valley, Rangers 1 & 2, Transparency and Sandview springing up with decent facilities in the cities and rural areas. He disclosed that the establishment has designed more programmes to accommodate the interest of the masses.

While unveiling the maiden edition at the Board Room of the corporate headquarters, Agu said “the governor’s housing policy has received resounding commendation within the state and beyond”, stressing that “the management established this quarterly magazine, Housing Tide, to further highlight, document and promote the administration’s efforts in the sector.”

He said: “Historically, the housing policy of this administration marks a paradigm shift from the old order, as evidenced in the number of affordable housing estates.

“The magazine will, apart from being self-sufficient, serve as another stream of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the corporation. This magazine, which is the corporation’s flagship, will promote a more effective interface with the public and disseminate the laudable achievements to the consciousness of the people, even as the 2019 general election beckons and beyond.

“It will equally foster good relationship between ESHDC and its clients, the media community and the general public. Issues raised in the media will be addressed in a manner that government’s interest, policies and actions are constantly portrayed in a good light.

“Housing Tide is an in-house tabloid of ESHDC, which aims to promote other government’s policies, highlight ESHDC projects, programmes and events as well as the pronouncements/activities of the management of the corporation. Furthermore, it dwells extensively on ESHDC activities within the confines of government’s housing polices, and, also, presents a generous content from the activities of institutions and organisations involved in housing and real estate development within Enugu State and beyond.”

Continuing, the Housing Tide’s boss said the magazine is segmented to accommodate health, law, housing crime/court, metro, interview, news, features, issues, governance, events, site visits and pictorials.

The quarterly tonic, which is a must-read for financial/mortgage institutions, real estate bodies/developers, religious bodies, academic institutions, legal bodies, blue-chip industries, cooperate bodies, communities and investors will circulate nationwide.

