Ugwuanyi commends Nsukka Muslims for peaceful co-existence 

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has commended Nsukka Muslim community for peaceful co-existence with their neighbours and host community.

Ugwuanyi gave the commendation in Nsukka, yesterday, during the installation of Alhaji Sani Ugwuanyi, the Imam of Nsukka Central Mosque, as the leader of Nsukka Muslim community.

“Enugu State government is happy with the Nsukka Muslim community for the peaceful co-existence with their neighbours, irrespective of tribe and religious affiliations.

“Members of Nsukka Muslim community have, by their good conduct, shown that they are God-fearing, patriotic and detribalised Nigerians,” he said.

The governor, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Market Affairs, Chief Aniegbulam Ezeugwu, reiterated that he is the father of all in Enugu State, irrespective of tribe, religion or political party affiliation.

He said the state government will continue to ensure adequate security, justice as well as peace among residents in the state.

He congratulated the newly installed muslim leader in Nsukka, and urged him to continue to do those things that made the people elect him as their leader.

In his remarks, the traditional ruler of Nkpunano community, Igwe Patrick Okoro, commended muslims for their peaceful nature and good neighbourliness since they started living in Nsukka.

Speaking shortly after his installation as the leader of Nsukka Muslim community, Ugwuanyi thanked the community for the confidence reposed in him.

Meanwhile, women in the state, under the auspices of United Enugu Women for Gburugburu, a socio-political organisation for the promotion of peace and good governance in the state, yesterday organised “a solidarity march” in support of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s re-election in 2019.

The women said they support Governor Ugwuanyi’s re-election because he has performed creditably in office and positively touched the lives of the people of the 17 local government areas in the state, despite prevailing economic challenges in the country.