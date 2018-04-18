The Sun News
18th April 2018 - Ugwuanyi commends Nsukka Muslims for peaceful co-existence 
18th April 2018 - Urban renewal: Okorocha wants to destroy people’s  livelihood –Onyeagucha
18th April 2018 - Why APC crises persist -Arise
18th April 2018 - Gold Coast 2018: Financial challenges affected tennis team -NTTF boss
18th April 2018 - Confederation Cup Playoff: Enyimba’ll subdue Bidvest Wits –Oladapo
18th April 2018 - Russia 2018: Osaze backs Russia to host successful W/Cup
18th April 2018 - Onyekuru thanks Everton, Anderlecht for recovery
18th April 2018 - CAF sets new schedules for CAFCL, CAFCC
18th April 2018 - An hour with Oba Ewuare II
18th April 2018 - RMAFC recovers N57.7bn unremitted revenue from banks
— 18th April 2018

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has commended Nsukka Muslim community for peaceful co-existence with their neighbours and host community.

Ugwuanyi gave the commendation in Nsukka, yesterday, during the installation of Alhaji Sani Ugwuanyi, the Imam of Nsukka Central Mosque, as the leader of Nsukka Muslim community. 

“Enugu State government is happy with the Nsukka Muslim community for the peaceful co-existence with their neighbours, irrespective of tribe and religious affiliations.

“Members of Nsukka Muslim community have, by their good conduct, shown that they are God-fearing, patriotic and detribalised Nigerians,” he said.

The governor, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Market Affairs, Chief Aniegbulam Ezeugwu, reiterated that he is the father of all in Enugu State, irrespective of tribe, religion or political party affiliation.

He said the state government will continue to ensure adequate security, justice as well as peace among residents in the state. 

He congratulated the newly installed muslim leader in Nsukka, and urged him to continue to do those things that made the people elect him as their leader. 

In his remarks, the traditional ruler of Nkpunano community, Igwe Patrick Okoro, commended muslims for their peaceful nature and good neighbourliness since they started living in Nsukka. 

Speaking shortly after his installation as the leader of Nsukka Muslim community, Ugwuanyi thanked the community for the confidence reposed in him. 

Meanwhile, women in the state, under the auspices of United Enugu Women for Gburugburu, a socio-political organisation for the promotion of peace and good governance in the state, yesterday organised “a solidarity march” in support of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s re-election in 2019.

The women said they support Governor Ugwuanyi’s re-election because he has performed creditably in office and positively touched the lives of the people of the 17 local government areas in the state, despite prevailing economic challenges in the country.

