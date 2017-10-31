The Sun News
Latest
31st October 2017 - Ugwuanyi commends Aqua Rapha for employing youths 
31st October 2017 - Kalu congratulates Mustapha, new SGF
31st October 2017 - Gombe kidnap update. Abductors demand N10 ramson
31st October 2017 - UPDATE: Gombe nurse abductors demand N10 ramson
31st October 2017 - Ogun 2019: You’re all ‘sell-outs’, Forum tells Yewa-Awori Elders
31st October 2017 - World Bank top 10 ranking: Nigeria has exceeded target – Osinbajo
31st October 2017 - Ugwuanyi commends Aqua Rapha for creating employment for youths
31st October 2017 - Oyo to employ State Counsels
31st October 2017 - APC NEC meeting underway in Abuja
31st October 2017 - Senate celebrates sack of Babachir Lawal
Home / Business / Updates / Ugwuanyi commends Aqua Rapha for employing youths 

Ugwuanyi commends Aqua Rapha for employing youths 

— 31st October 2017
From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has commended the management of Aqua  Rapha Investment Limited for helping in reducing the number of idle youths on the streets by providing them employment.

The governor, made the commendation when the management of Aqua Rapha visited him to present the European Quality Award the company won recently.
He observed that the company’s activities have helped to reduce the unemployment rate in the state.
“Your company is helping the government to tackle unemployment by engaging so many youths in jobs,” Ugwuanyi  said.
He congratulated the company for winning the European Quality Award, promising to fix the road that passes through the company to the 9th Mile Corner through Eke in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.
Earlier in his speech, the Group Managing Director of Aqua Rapha Investment Ltd,  Engr Sunday Nwankwo promised that the company would always support the state government in creating employment for the people of the state.
Nwankwo also applauded the efforts of the governor in the last two and half years he had governed the state, saying that he has brought good governance and abundant dividends of democracy to the people of the state.
Presenting the award the company won to the governor, he told Ugwuanyi that “one good tenure deserves another” as he called on Enugu people to support him again in 2019.
Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ugwuanyi commends Aqua Rapha for employing youths 

— 31st October 2017

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has commended the management of Aqua  Rapha Investment Limited for helping in reducing the number of idle youths on the streets by providing them employment. The governor, made the commendation when the management of Aqua Rapha visited him to present the European Quality Award the…

  • Kalu congratulates Mustapha, new SGF

    — 31st October 2017

    Former Abia State vovernor and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu has described the newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha as a thoroughbred administrator and a seasoned politician, with proven track record.According to Kalu, President Muhammadu Buhari should be commended for painstakingly making…

  • Gombe kidnap update. Abductors demand N10 ramson

    — 31st October 2017

      From Ali Abare, Gombe Kidnappers of Ephraim Ajuji, a nurse working at a government owned cottage hospital in Dadin Kowa, Gombe State are demanding for N10m as ramson. Daughter of the victim, Mary Ephraim disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday. Mary, 18, who sustained a machete cut on her head from the attack, said…

  • UPDATE: Gombe nurse abductors demand N10 ramson

    — 31st October 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe Kidnappers of a nurse identified as Ephraim Ajuji, working at a government-owned cottage hospital in Dadin Kowa, Gombe State, are now demanding for N10 million as ramson. Daughter of the victim, Mary Ephraim, disclosed this to journalists, on Tuesday. Mary, 18, who sustained a machete cut on her head from the…

  • Ogun 2019: You’re all ‘sell-outs’, Forum tells Yewa-Awori Elders

    — 31st October 2017

    From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan A group of youths which styled itself as Yewa-Awori Young Professionals Forum (YAYPF) has warned elders of Ogun West Senatorial District against making inflammable statements capable of denying the zone of the opportunity to govern the state come 2019. The Forum also called on all sons and daughters of the senatorial…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share