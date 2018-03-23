Ugwuanyi, a trusted leader –Bishop Onaga

The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Calistus Onaga, has commended the developmental projects launched across the state by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi since his inauguration, describing him as “a good man and a trusted leader.”

Bishop Onaga, who made the remark during the inauguration of the main entrance dual carriageway to St. Patrick’s College, Emene, Enugu, rehabilitated by the school authorities, said the college has benefited immensely from the governor’s “kind gesture.”

The cleric noted that prior to the intervention, the college’s roads were riddled with potholes and other infrastructure deficits and commended Ugwuanyi for his giant developmental strides across the state, including the Airport-Orie Emene-Obinagu Road that leads to the school.

“Governor Ugwuanyi is a man to be reckoned with. We are proud of him because he is not a sectional leader. We are praying that God will continue to protect him to enable him complete the myriads of projects he is embarking upon in Enugu State.

“The governor has asphalted many roads, including the one leading to the school from the airport. He also handed over schools to missionaries, thereby, providing us the opportunity to support the government in giving succour to our schools. He has also been assisting us financially and morally and this school is not the only beneficiary of such gesture. C.I.C., Enugu and St. Theresa’s, Abor, among others are now wearing a new look,” Onaga said.