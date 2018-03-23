The Sun News
Latest
23rd March 2018 - Ugwuanyi, a trusted leader –Bishop Onaga
23rd March 2018 - Joseph ‘Hannibal’ Achuzia: Super-Biafran patriot
23rd March 2018 - Serah Johnson 07037659860
23rd March 2018 - Hijab controversy: Judiciary can’t gag NASS –Dogara
23rd March 2018 - Election sequence: Does it matter?
23rd March 2018 - Why Nigeria must stay below the 1.5C limit
23rd March 2018 - Of living and killing wages in Nigeria
23rd March 2018 - The annual session and China’s democratic process
23rd March 2018 - Col. Joe Achuzia (1929-2018)
23rd March 2018 - Human rights lawyers trace Nigeria’s stolen crude to Philadelphia, USA
Home / National / Ugwuanyi, a trusted leader –Bishop Onaga

Ugwuanyi, a trusted leader –Bishop Onaga

— 23rd March 2018

The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Calistus Onaga, has commended the developmental projects launched across the state by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi since his inauguration, describing him as “a good man and a trusted leader.”

Bishop Onaga, who made the remark during the inauguration of the main entrance dual carriageway to St. Patrick’s College, Emene, Enugu, rehabilitated by the school authorities, said the college has benefited immensely from the governor’s “kind gesture.”

The cleric noted that prior to the intervention, the college’s roads were riddled with potholes and other infrastructure deficits and commended Ugwuanyi for his giant developmental strides across the state, including the Airport-Orie Emene-Obinagu Road that leads to the school.  

“Governor Ugwuanyi is a man to be reckoned with. We are proud of him because he is not a sectional leader. We are praying that God will continue to protect him to enable him complete the myriads of projects he is embarking upon in Enugu State.

“The governor has asphalted many roads, including the one leading to the school from the airport. He also handed over schools to missionaries, thereby, providing us the opportunity to support the government in giving succour to our schools. He has also been assisting us financially and morally and this school is not the only beneficiary of such gesture. C.I.C., Enugu and St. Theresa’s, Abor, among others are now wearing a new look,” Onaga said. 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged Prostate in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ugwuanyi, a trusted leader –Bishop Onaga

— 23rd March 2018

The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Calistus Onaga, has commended the developmental projects launched across the state by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi since his inauguration, describing him as “a good man and a trusted leader.” Bishop Onaga, who made the remark during the inauguration of the main entrance dual carriageway to St. Patrick’s College,…

  • Hijab controversy: Judiciary can’t gag NASS –Dogara

    — 23rd March 2018

    Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara,  declared yesterday that some persons are “intimidating” the Judiciary to “gag” the National Assembly. Dogara, who said this at plenary yesterday, did not mention names. He spoke on a motion raised by Razak Atunwa, from Kwara State, on a recent court judgement restraining the House from holding…

  • Human rights lawyers trace Nigeria’s stolen crude to Philadelphia, USA

    — 23rd March 2018

    …Fear NEITI can’t sanitise oil industry James Ojo, Abuja Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, yesterday revealed one of the destinations where stolen crude oil from Nigeria was taken to without the knowledge of the Federal Government. Through the efforts of a group of lawyers of like mind, Falana said…

  • Oil spillage: NGO strategises to clean up N’Delta

    — 23rd March 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A non-governmental organisation, Tilda Goes Green, yesterday, said that it has mapped out strategies to tackle environmental pollution occasioned by oil spillage in the Niger Delta region. It said that the environmental pollution, which has affected climate change in the region has brought the people of the area untold hardship and in…

  • Afreximbank backs AfCFTA with $25bn

    — 23rd March 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja  The President of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Dr. Benedict Oramah, has disclosed that about $25 billion will be disbursed by the regional bank in support of intra-African trade during the five years ending in 2021 under an Intra-African Trade Strategy it launched in 2016 in anticipation of the African Continental Free Trade…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share