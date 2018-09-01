– The Sun News
Latest
1st September 2018 - Ugborodo crisis: Community begins reconciliation process
1st September 2018 - Buhari approves Masanawa as NSPMC MD,  3 EDs
1st September 2018 - Air Force tasks officers, personnel on physical fitness
1st September 2018 - I sold palm kernels and palm nuts to pay school fees
1st September 2018 - The Mum who broke her son’s virginity
1st September 2018 - Diamond Couple: Mr and Mrs Jacob
1st September 2018 - Being A Dad: How to build strong father-son relationship
1st September 2018 - Stephens fends off Azarenka to continue bid for second U.S. Open title
1st September 2018 - Beautify your aso oke with stones
1st September 2018 - What if she hands you condom before sex?
Home / National / Ugborodo crisis: Community begins reconciliation process
UGBORODO

Ugborodo crisis: Community begins reconciliation process

— 1st September 2018

Ben Dunno, Warri

The Ugborodo Community Management Committee (UCMC) has commenced the process of reconciling all the aggrieved factions in the age-long crisis that had ravaged the oil rich community. The reconciliation is aimed at reabsorbing the indigenes that were either displaced or on exile to their homeland.

Consequent upon this move, the management committee noted that it has set up the ‘Ugborodo Community Peace and Reconciliation Committee’ after due consultation with the community Council of Elders with specific mandate on how to go about the task of bringing lasting peace to the area.

READ ALSO: Buhari approves Masanawa as NSPMC MD, 3 EDs

Announcing to newsmen the motive behind this move, in Warri, the executives of the Management Committee, represented by Mr. Austin Ajurenmisan, the 2nd Vice Chairman and Dr. Ago Ayomike, the Secretary, the community urged the committee members to discharge its duties without fear and favour to any of the patties.

According to the statement, “After due consultation with the Ugborodo Community Council of Elders, an ad-hoc committee to commence the process of reuniting the community following the recent crisis in the community and has the following terms of reference”.

“Determine the reason(s) for the unending crisis in Ugborodo  community and uncover their remote and immediate causes of the recent crisis and to determine the numbers of persons exiled from the community as a result of the recent crisis and their degree of involvement.

” Put in place mechanism by which the exiled persons are reabsorbed and reintegrated into the community and prescribe appropriate sanctions and deterrent measures as a way of avoiding any future occurrence.

“It is mandated to look into existing or potential feud, disagreement or disaffections in the community with a view to nipping them in the bud and eventually reuniting the entire community.”

The 11-man Peace and Reconciliation Committee has Mr. Mike Okoturo, as Chairman, Prince Perry Atete, as Alternate Chairman and Mr. Micheal Lodge, as Secretary.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UGBORODO

Ugborodo crisis: Community begins reconciliation process

— 1st September 2018

Ben Dunno, Warri The Ugborodo Community Management Committee (UCMC) has commenced the process of reconciling all the aggrieved factions in the age-long crisis that had ravaged the oil rich community. The reconciliation is aimed at reabsorbing the indigenes that were either displaced or on exile to their homeland. Consequent upon this move, the management committee…

  • MASANAWA

    Buhari approves Masanawa as NSPMC MD,  3 EDs

    — 1st September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Abbas Masanawa as Managing Director of the Nigeria Security Printing And Minting Company (NSPMC). He also approved the appointment of Abubakar Sule Minjibir, Chris Orewa and Tunji Kazeem as Executive Directors in the Nigeria printing and minting company. The approval followed their recommendation by…

  • AIR FORCE

    Air Force tasks officers, personnel on physical fitness

    — 1st September 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air Command of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Vice Marshal,  Oladayo Amao, has urged officers, airmen and air women of the Command to support their battle readiness by being physically fit to carry out assigned duties. AVM Amao who gave the charge, on Saturday, during…

  • Gbileeka

    Benue to demolish houses contravening laws

    — 1st September 2018

    NAN Mr Abraham Gbileeka, the General Manager of Benue Urban Development Board, says the board has marked no fewer than 300 buildings that contravene law for demolition in Makurdi. He said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Makurdi that most of the affected structures were built on water…

  • construct an auditorium

    Niger Govt. spends N290m to construct auditorium — Perm Sec

    — 1st September 2018

    NAN The Niger Government says it has spent N290 million to construct an auditorium at the College of Nursing Science Kontagora. Dr Makum Sidi, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Niger, announced this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Minna. He explained that part of the funds…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share