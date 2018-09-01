Ugborodo crisis: Community begins reconciliation process

Ben Dunno, Warri

The Ugborodo Community Management Committee (UCMC) has commenced the process of reconciling all the aggrieved factions in the age-long crisis that had ravaged the oil rich community. The reconciliation is aimed at reabsorbing the indigenes that were either displaced or on exile to their homeland.

Consequent upon this move, the management committee noted that it has set up the ‘Ugborodo Community Peace and Reconciliation Committee’ after due consultation with the community Council of Elders with specific mandate on how to go about the task of bringing lasting peace to the area.

Announcing to newsmen the motive behind this move, in Warri, the executives of the Management Committee, represented by Mr. Austin Ajurenmisan, the 2nd Vice Chairman and Dr. Ago Ayomike, the Secretary, the community urged the committee members to discharge its duties without fear and favour to any of the patties.

According to the statement, “After due consultation with the Ugborodo Community Council of Elders, an ad-hoc committee to commence the process of reuniting the community following the recent crisis in the community and has the following terms of reference”.

“Determine the reason(s) for the unending crisis in Ugborodo community and uncover their remote and immediate causes of the recent crisis and to determine the numbers of persons exiled from the community as a result of the recent crisis and their degree of involvement.

” Put in place mechanism by which the exiled persons are reabsorbed and reintegrated into the community and prescribe appropriate sanctions and deterrent measures as a way of avoiding any future occurrence.

“It is mandated to look into existing or potential feud, disagreement or disaffections in the community with a view to nipping them in the bud and eventually reuniting the entire community.”

The 11-man Peace and Reconciliation Committee has Mr. Mike Okoturo, as Chairman, Prince Perry Atete, as Alternate Chairman and Mr. Micheal Lodge, as Secretary.