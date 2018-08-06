– The Sun News
Latest
6th August 2018 - Uganda sends samples to U.S. as strange disease leaves 8 dead
6th August 2018 - Ladoja, Koleoso’s ADC coalition’ll fail in Oyo, says APC
6th August 2018 - Aregbesola honoured in Trinidad and Tobago
6th August 2018 - Hoodlum stabs one to death at burial ceremony in Ogun
6th August 2018 - Lagos govt. releases N2.04bn to pensioners in 3 months
6th August 2018 - 2019: Archbishop Idahosa cautions politicians against do-or-die politics
6th August 2018 - 400,000 farmers supported, 1.2m indirect jobs created under CBN ABP
6th August 2018 - Baro Inland Water Port to create 2 million jobs – lawmaker
6th August 2018 - Why abandoned projects abound in Nigeria, by Edo dep. Gov.
6th August 2018 - TRAGEDY: 9 corps members drown in Taraba
Home / World News / Uganda sends samples to U.S. as strange disease leaves 8 dead
samples

Uganda sends samples to U.S. as strange disease leaves 8 dead

— 6th August 2018

NAN

Uganda has sent samples to the United States for further laboratory tests after a strange disease in the central region district of Mubende left eight people dead and 16 others hospitalised.

The Ministry of Health in a weekend statement said previous laboratory tests turned out negative for all known viral hemorrhagic fevers like Ebola, Rift Valley Fever, Crimean Congo, Marburg and yellow fever.

The ministry turday said once the results from the U.S. are out, the public will be informed.

The ministry said with support from partners, it is taking measures to control the spread of the disease.

READ ALSO Hoodlum stabs one to death at burial ceremony in Ogun

The ministry also said an isolation center has been established at Mubende Regional Hospital for containment and close monitoring of suspected cases. A surveillance team is also already in the field to do case search in communities and health facilities.

The ministry urged the public to report any suspected cases to the nearby health facility.

The symptoms of the disease include high fever, blood in vomit, acute headache and bloody diarrhea.

The strange disease was first reported on July 1 when the index case was registered. Since then, eight deaths have been recorded and 16 other people hospitalised.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LADOJA

Ladoja, Koleoso’s ADC coalition’ll fail in Oyo, says APC

— 6th August 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo State, has said the coalition of a former chieftain of the party, Chief Michael Koleoso and former governor of the state, Rashidi Ladoja, to lead African Democratic Congress (ADC) to electoral victory in the state would fail. Koleoso was the Secretary to the State Government…

  • AREGBESOLA

    Aregbesola honoured in Trinidad and Tobago

    — 6th August 2018

      Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State was, last Wednesday, honoured with the Spirit of Emancipation Award of Excellence in Trinidad and Tobago by the Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago. The event was held at the Lidj Yasu Omowale Village, in the nation’s capital city of Port of Spain. Aregbesola…

  • HOODLUM

    Hoodlum stabs one to death at burial ceremony in Ogun

    — 6th August 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Police in Ogun State have arrested a suspected hoodlum, one Julius Oliseh, for allegedly stabbing one Isikilu Shittu, to death at a burial ceremony. According to the spokesperson of the police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested, on Sunday, following a complaint lodged at Mowe Police Station by the brother of…

  • CSP

    Lagos govt. releases N2.04bn to pensioners in 3 months

    — 6th August 2018

    NAN The Lagos State Government has in last three months released N2.04  billion to clear the arrears of pensions under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). Mrs Folashade Onanuga, the Director General of  Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC)  made this known in a statement in Lagos on Monday. Onanuga said that the sum represented money released…

  • IDAHOSA

    2019: Archbishop Idahosa cautions politicians against do-or-die politics

    — 6th August 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Archbishop Margaret Benson Idahosa has called on politicians to shun do-or-die politics by allowing the wishes of Nigerians to prevail in 2019 general elections. She urged Nigerians, irrespective of their party affiliations, to play politics according to the rules and embrace peace for God’s will to manifest in the nation. The Archbishop…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share