Uganda sends samples to U.S. as strange disease leaves 8 dead

NAN

Uganda has sent samples to the United States for further laboratory tests after a strange disease in the central region district of Mubende left eight people dead and 16 others hospitalised.

The Ministry of Health in a weekend statement said previous laboratory tests turned out negative for all known viral hemorrhagic fevers like Ebola, Rift Valley Fever, Crimean Congo, Marburg and yellow fever.

The ministry turday said once the results from the U.S. are out, the public will be informed.

The ministry said with support from partners, it is taking measures to control the spread of the disease.

READ ALSO Hoodlum stabs one to death at burial ceremony in Ogun

The ministry also said an isolation center has been established at Mubende Regional Hospital for containment and close monitoring of suspected cases. A surveillance team is also already in the field to do case search in communities and health facilities.

The ministry urged the public to report any suspected cases to the nearby health facility.

The symptoms of the disease include high fever, blood in vomit, acute headache and bloody diarrhea.

The strange disease was first reported on July 1 when the index case was registered. Since then, eight deaths have been recorded and 16 other people hospitalised.