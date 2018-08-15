NAN

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda on Wednesday said he was not hurt in a Monday attack on his convoy in the northwestern Ugandan district of Arua.

Yoweri Museveni in a statement issued here said opposition supporters threw stones at one of his cars, where he put some luggage, breaking the rear glass window.

“There was no harm on the old man with a hat,” he said. Museveni normally wears a hat.

“It is a big shame to have such confused people who want to use violence to intimidate Ugandans.

“Nobody has a right to intimidate any Ugandan by word or action,” he added.

Yoweri Museveni said the attack could have resulted into several deaths if his security details had resorted to using live ammunition.

He said during the scuffle one of the attackers who has since been identified as Yasin Kawuma was shot dead.

Museveni blamed this on the weak crowd management by the police and what he called the criminal behavior

of some opposition leaders.

Police on Tuesday said security agencies had arrested three lawmakers and scores of opposition supporters

in relation to the stoning of the convoy.

Emilian Kayima, Uganda’s police spokesperson in a statement said independent lawmakers Robert Kyagulanyi, Gerald Karuhanga, opposition legislator Paul Mwiru and scores of their supporters are being held for

obstructing and violently attacking the president’s motorcade.

Others arrested include Michael Mabikke, former opposition legislator and Kassiano Wandri, an independent leaning opposition parliamentary candidate for Arua municipality by-elections slated for Wednesday.

At least two journalists had also been arrested and released on police bond on Tuesday afternoon.

The supporters of Wadri on Monday reportedly pelted stones at Museveni’s convoy after he left Arua Boma Grounds where he had held the last campaign rally for his ruling party candidate, Nusura Tiperu at Prisons Cell at around 6.30 p.m., local time.