– The Sun News
Latest
15th August 2018 - Uganda president says not hurt in attack on convoy
15th August 2018 - Man kills brother to save hospital bill
15th August 2018 - Odili finds new love at 70
15th August 2018 - Kaduna Assembly elects new Deputy Speaker
15th August 2018 - Peter Odili: As solid as a rock
15th August 2018 - Manchester United lack quality to challenge title, says Scholes
15th August 2018 - Coach hails Nigeria’s performance at World Powerlifting Africa Championships
15th August 2018 - Oyo 2019: Between Ladoja, Makinde
15th August 2018 - Yellow Fever outbreak: WHO launches reactive vaccination campaign in Katsina
15th August 2018 - NAFDAC sanctions 142 premises over counterfeits, adulterated products in Sokoto
Home / World News / Uganda president says not hurt in attack on convoy
Yoweri Museveni

Uganda president says not hurt in attack on convoy

— 15th August 2018

NAN

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda on Wednesday said he was not hurt in a Monday attack on his convoy in the northwestern Ugandan district of Arua.

Yoweri Museveni in a statement issued here said opposition supporters threw stones at one of his cars, where he put some luggage, breaking the rear glass window.

“There was no harm on the old man with a hat,” he said. Museveni normally wears a hat.

“It is a big shame to have such confused people who want to use violence to intimidate Ugandans.

“Nobody has a right to intimidate any Ugandan by word or action,” he added.

READ ALSO Peter Odili: As solid as a rock

Yoweri Museveni said the attack could have resulted into several deaths if his security details had resorted to using live ammunition.

He said during the scuffle one of the attackers who has since been identified as Yasin Kawuma was shot dead.

Museveni blamed this on the weak crowd management by the police and what he called the criminal behavior
of some opposition leaders.

Police on Tuesday said security agencies had arrested three lawmakers and scores of opposition supporters
in relation to the stoning of the convoy.

Emilian Kayima, Uganda’s police spokesperson in a statement said independent lawmakers Robert Kyagulanyi, Gerald Karuhanga, opposition legislator Paul Mwiru and scores of their supporters are being held for
obstructing and violently attacking the president’s motorcade.

Others arrested include Michael Mabikke, former opposition legislator and Kassiano Wandri, an independent leaning opposition parliamentary candidate for Arua municipality by-elections slated for Wednesday.

At least two journalists had also been arrested and released on police bond on Tuesday afternoon.

The supporters of Wadri on Monday reportedly pelted stones at Museveni’s convoy after he left Arua Boma Grounds where he had held the last campaign rally for his ruling party candidate, Nusura Tiperu at Prisons Cell at around 6.30 p.m., local time.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MAN

Man kills brother to save hospital bill

— 15th August 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu Tragedy has struck Inyi community in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State as a 40-year-old man was said to have killed and buried his elder brother. It was gathered that the suspect one Raphael Izuchukwu, had decided to do away with his brother Chizoba Ogbonna, who had been sick because…

  • New Deputy Speaker

    Kaduna Assembly elects new Deputy Speaker

    — 15th August 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna Following the resignation of Deputy Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. John Audu Kwaturu, who defected to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from All Progressives Congress (APC), a new Deputy Speaker has been elected. Former House Committee Chairman on Information and member representing ,Kagarko constituency , Hon. Nuhu Goro Shadalafiya was elected…

  • WHO

    Yellow Fever outbreak: WHO launches reactive vaccination campaign in Katsina

    — 15th August 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The World Health Organisation (WHO) has launched a reactive vaccination campaign in Danja Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State, in response to a recently-identified outbreak of Yellow Fever. The exercise was targeted at over 1, 500 persons in the affected locations with the intention of restricting the epidemic on the already…

  • counterfeit

    NAFDAC sanctions 142 premises over counterfeits, adulterated products in Sokoto

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Sokoto State Office, has sanctioned 146 business premises and production industries for various offences including sale of counterfeits and adulterated products. The State Coordinator, NAFDAC, Mr Hamis Yahaya, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Sokoto….

  • AFAN

    AFAN urges FG to provide markets for wheat in Jigawa

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Hadejia on Wednesday appealed to the Federal Government to provide markets  that will accelerate sale of wheat at a profit  in Jigawa. The Chairman of Hadejia Chapter, Alhaji Usman Mohammed, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Hadejia. He…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share